As we move toward the advancements of gender equity and equality in the world of sports, we are starting to see progression for professional female athletes. Becky Hammon’s recent Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) coaching contract signing is an example of the positive change we’re starting to see, but exposes that there is still a lot of work to be done.
Accepting a position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces, Hammon became the highest-paid coach in the WNBA with the expected salary of $1 million. Prior to her coaching career, Hammon played 16 seasons in the WNBA. Hammon’s leadership and knowledge of the game allowed her to make a smooth transition into coaching in 2014.
Before her new coaching role with the Aces, Hammon worked alongside National Basketball Association (NBA) coach Gregg Popovich as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs. Hammon made history in the NBA being the first woman to serve as the head coach at an NBA game after Popovich was ejected from a game. Many fans wanted to see Hammon head coach an NBA team, but Hammon opted to coach in the WNBA instead of pursuing an NBA coaching position.
After becoming the highest-paid coach in WNBA history, Hammon’s signing stirred up the conversation of parity in the WNBA between players and front offices. It has been a long-lasting issue regarding the pay differences between WNBA and NBA players, but Hammon’s signing brings up how lackluster the salary is for WNBA’s players.
Los Angeles Sparks star Liz Cambage called out the WNBA on Twitter for their lack of pay parity between players and front offices. Cambage stated that there is no reason that a coach should get paid four times more than a supermax player is, ridiculing the WNBA’s salary cap for players.
ahhh yes the @WNBA, where a head coach can get paid 4X the highest paid players super max contract. lmao and y’all think imma spend another season upgrading my seat on a flight to get to games out of my own pocket.— Elizabeth Cambage (@ecambage) February 1, 2022
It’s apparent how much less WNBA players get paid compared to NBA players, but the difference in supermax contracts is absurd. Players on a supermax contract in the WNBA can make a maximum of just $228,094 a season. This is eye-opening considering that the highest-paid supermax player in the NBA, Stephen Curry, is making $45,780,966 a season.
The main argument for the disparity of salary between WNBA and NBA players is the case that the WNBA isn’t as profitable as the NBA. This is true—the WNBA needs to figure out a way to draw more interest to the league—but when you take into account that the NBA owns the WNBA, players should not have the poor quality lifestyle and travel that they receive now.
The WNBA's bubble season is a prime example of the poor quality lifestyle WNBA players receive. In response to COVID-19, the NBA and WNBA continued their 2020 season in Florida. While the NBA hosted their bubble in an isolated Walt Disney World Resort, the WNBA bubble was held at IMG Academy, a private high school.
The difference in living quality for each environment was clear from the start, as many WNBA players voiced their frustrations with the living conditions on social media. Players found bed bugs, mouse traps and worms in their living spaces.
NBA players have actively voiced their support for the WNBA players. Stars like Chris Paul, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have been key voices in the NBA when it comes to advocating for equality for the WNBA.
While Hammon’s contract signing is a big step for gender equality in the world of sports, it further opens up the conversation about equal pay for WNBA players. When we reach a point where there is parity for salary among the NBA and WNBA, we might look back at Hammon’s signing as part of the push for WNBA players getting increased pay.
This is the opinion of Khassim Diakhate, a freshman journalism major from Seattle. Email comments to ekinney@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
