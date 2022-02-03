In just her second season with the Lions, Nicole Rodriguez has transformed herself as one of the leaders on LMU’s women’s basketball team. With her painstaking commitment to the game, Rodriguez's accomplishments are not diminishing.
From Eastvale, California, Rodriguez started playing competitive basketball later than most of her peers. But with her hard work and dedication, Rodriguez managed to get recognized on a collegiate level.
“I started playing basketball when I was in middle school — I think I was 13,” Rodriguez said. “Basketball wasn’t my first sport, I played baseball growing up."
Rodriguez was involved in numerous activities growing up. She recalls her mom putting her in dance classes when she was young, but not enjoying it. Later getting involved in baseball, she was the only girl on her high school's freshman team. It wasn’t until her sophomore season when she started taking basketball seriously.
Though Rodriguez played was an impressive player throughout her high school years at Rosary Academy— being named All-League as a sophomore, junior and senior, and All-State as a senior — she built up self-doubt early on in the college recruitment process.
“I didn’t think I could make it. I wanted to play when I was a junior, but I didn’t think I [could] make it until I was a senior in high school. I wasn’t getting the same looks as a lot of my teammates were getting and so that kind of put me down a little bit,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez didn’t let this discourage her for long. When LMU showed interest, she began to see her hard work paying off.
“I went to a basketball camp and [LMU] was one of the few schools that gave me an opportunity to play college basketball,” Rodriguez said. “Senior year was when I was like, ‘Ok, I can do this,’ and it was a really good feeling because I worked very hard and finally got recognized for my work.”
Things were starting to fall into place by Rodriguez’s senior season. Leading up to getting recruited, Rodriguez cherished the moments she shared with the late, great Kobe Bryant.
“During one summer I ended up working at the Mamba Sports Academy, and I met Kobe and talked with him,” Rodriguez said.
Growing up, Rodriguez greatly admired Bryant. Even before playing basketball, she idolized his work ethic while playing baseball. To this day, Rodriguez wears No. 24 to honor Bryant.
“The first time I met [Kobe Bryant], I practiced with his daughter's team. I remember talking to my coach and he walked in, and I heard his voice ... I was like, ‘Bro, what?’ We were doing drills; I shot a fadeaway and he was like, ‘You gotta do this ... shoot it really high whenever you shoot a fadeaway.’ The next time I went, I shot it just like he said and I made it. He was like, ‘Great job,’ and I was like, ‘This is a dream right now,'” Rodriguez said.
Unfortunately for Rodriguez, she would begin her freshman season at LMU during the pandemic, preventing her from having a traditional Lions basketball experience.
“It was definitely stressful because I was moving away from home and not being able to get the full experience of going to class and spending as much time with the team,” she said.
Along with it being a pandemic year, Rodriguez had to take on a leadership role early on in her freshman season.
“Last year we didn’t have a big roster, so I had to take on a big role as a freshman. I learned that I put in so much work, so there's no need to be afraid.”
Coming in as a freshman leader, the help of Ariel Johnson made the process much smoother for Rodriguez. Her contributions formed a meaningful relationship between the two guards.
“I definitely do look up to [Johnson] — she’s a great player. Me and Ari are always roommates when we travel. It’s like a sisterhood for sure,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez made a significant jump from her freshman to sophomore season, and is now the second-leading scorer on the team, behind Johnson. Though she makes a great impact on the offensive side of the ball, she’s looking for new ways to expand her role.
“My role this year is still the same as last year I feel like, leadership-wise. Of course I want to score, but our new head coach [Aarika Hughes] helps me focus on things I can control — because you can’t always control scoring. My main focus this year has been playing defense, then the offense just comes,” Rodriguez said.
Though the Lions sit at 7-11 overall and 2-6 in WCC play, Rodriguez is optimistic about the future of the team.
“We definitely want to keep improving every game,” Rodriguez said. “Obviously with a new coaching staff, we're still trying to get the hang of things, but we have a very talented team — building off of each game and adjusting the mistakes that we make, I definitely think as the season goes on we are going to be very successful.”
Despite the adversity Rodriguez has faced throughout her journey, she has managed to accomplish the goals she set for herself. With this in mind for Rodriguez, it’s only a matter of time before she takes her game to another level.
“I just want to be successful in whatever I do. Eventually, I want to score 1,000 points and play professional basketball.”
