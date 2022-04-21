The conclusion of the 2021-22 LMU men’s basketball season marks the end of an era for Lions basketball.
For the last five years, the Lions have centered their identity around star forward Eli Scott. Scott’s popularity stemmed early on from being a member of the undefeated Chino Hills High School men’s basketball team that took the nation by storm in 2016. At Chino Hills, Scott was a significant piece playing alongside LaMelo, LiAngelo and Lonzo Ball, and the four would go on to win a national championship.
During his time at LMU, Scott earned All-West Coast Conference (WCC) honors for three seasons while leading the Lions in points, rebounds and assists for three straight seasons.
Scott has undoubtedly been the face of Lions basketball during his time at LMU, producing the kind of all-time numbers that contend with the greatest to don crimson and blue. Though Scott has had a successful personal run at LMU, the team struggled to capitalize on Scott’s performance, failing to make an NCCA tournament appearance.
With the end of this season marking the end of Scott’s historic career at LMU, the Lions look to form a new identity centered upon competing seriously in the WCC. The team didn’t meet their preseason expectations for 2022, finishing ninth in the WCC at 11-18 overall and 3-12 in conference play.
As Scott makes his exit, the Lions look to transition the program into a new direction. Head Coach Stan Johnson and staff signed incoming freshman guard Chance Stephens. Stephens is a 6'3" guard out of Riverside, California coming off an impressive senior season at Riverside Polytechnic High School. Nicknamed “sniper,” Stephens is a deep-range threat that puts in effort on both sides of the floor.
Coach Johnson didn’t just limit next season's acquisitions to the top high school players, as he and his staff have been active in the transfer portal, signing Stanford’s Noah Taitz with three years remaining in his collegiate eligibility. Taitz is a 6'3" combo guard who showed his outside scoring ability at Stanford, shooting 43.2 percent from three.
These new signings come with a big loss for the Lions. Along with the departure of Eli Scott, sharp-shooter Joe Quintana announced his commitment to using his final year of eligibility at California Baptist University. Quintana played four seasons with the Lions, developing into a key piece for the team as a deep range shooter, finishing sixth all-time in threes made. The outside scoring production of Stephens and Taitz will be relied upon, as the team loses their most consistent three-point shooter in Quintana.
Thus, with Quintana on his way out, questions arise regarding whether the Lions will see the loss of forward Keli Leaupepe. Leaupepe concluded his third season with the Lions in 2022 and will enter his senior year in the fall.
In the meantime, the Lions can hope for guards Jalin Anderson and Lamaj Lewis to take big steps next season. Anderson in particular made a definite leap this season as a sophomore, putting up significant numbers as a key rotational player.
Next season will certainly be an interesting one for the Lions, given Scott's departure and the new additions of Stephens and Taitz. While uncertainty remains central to the team's identity for the 2023, fans can hope to see the Lions develop a new culture behind coach Stan Johnson new signings.
This is the opinion of Khassim Diakhate, a freshman journalism major from Seattle. Email comments to cgalanti@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
