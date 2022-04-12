As we enter the 2022 NBA postseason, fans are surprised by the final playoff picture. In a season where fans anticipated the Los Angeles Lakers to run the top of the Western Conference, the Lakers sit just outside of the play-in spot at no. 11 in the conference.
Lakers fans had big hopes for another title run after acquiring NBA 75th anniversary members Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony — looking to build a title-contending team after a disappointing season the previous year.
Despite the offseason acquisitions the Lakers made, their struggles started as soon as the season started. With star forward Anthony Davis sidelined for weeks due to injury and Russell Westbrook struggling to find a consistent role on the roster, the Lakers' season has spiraled downward. The Lakers ended the season 33-49, making this the seventh season in the last nine that the Lakers missed the playoffs.
“I was sad and disappointed because LeBron had such a good year, but from the beginning of the season, it was clear we were losing a lot of games,” freshman management and leadership major Jason Blanco said.
Davis' health was a key factor in the Lakers' struggles this year. Davis played in 40 games this year battling a knee injury and then later a foot sprain. The lack of games played by the duo of Davis and James, who won a championship in 2020, was a significant reason for the Lakers lackluster record.
When the Lakers traded for Westbrook in the summer of 2021, fans debated how the former league MVP would be paired alongside James and Davis. Only appearing in 21 games this season together, the trio battled injury and struggled to build chemistry — winning 11 games together.
With the Lakers out of contention, fans are happy that new teams get the opportunity to compete for a championship.
"I wasn't surprised because they weren't great and couldn't stay healthy all year, still they wouldn't make the play-in though," freshman entrepreneurship major Sahil Dhir said. "Golden State, no question, [will win]."
“Right now my favorites are the Warriors or the Nets, but it would be cool to see Giannis, the former finals MVP, go back to back,” Blanco said.
One positive aspect the Lakers can take away from this season is the All-NBA level of play by James despite getting older. James finished his 19th season averaging 30.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists — becoming the oldest player in league history to average 30 points per game at age 37.
“I was so pressed. LeBron couldn’t carry the team this year. There are younger and better players out there that the Lakers should pursue and build around him with,” freshman undeclared business administration major Joey Vallillo said.
It’s going to be interesting what direction the Lakers take this offseason. With James still playing at an elite level, it raises the question of what the Lakers are looking to do with the current roster.
“The Lakers’ next step is getting a new coach that can find a way to get all these guys the playtime they need and a new play style ... Lebron needs to play exactly how he did this season and Anthony Davis needs to stay healthy," Blanco said.
The Lakers wasted no time transitioning to next season's personnel, firing head coach Frank Vogel, looking for a fresh start. With LeBron James’ time ticking in Los Angeles, fans can expect the Lakers to make significant moves this offseason.
