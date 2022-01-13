When the Omicron variant of COVID-19 emerged, it didn’t take long to impact the professional sports world. Though the NBA did an adequate job launching the 2021- 2022 NBA season with improved protocols to better protect the health and safety of players, the omicron outbreak made an already unconventional NBA season even more abnormal.
One positive aspect that can be taken away from this recent surge in COVID-19 cases around the league is the availability of roster spots for various teams. As active players get placed into health and safety protocols, it opens the opportunity for reserve athletes looking to make an NBA run, which is beneficial for the league. These players are more competitive because they have something to prove, and this adds another level of excitement to the game.
Even though a handful of players are unvaccinated, the NBA encourages all players and organization members to get vaccinated. To help combat this unbalance, the NBA requires frequent testing. If an individual tests positive for COVID-19, they must spend 10 days in isolation and then provide two negative tests, 24 hours apart from each other. Any players or organization members who were in contact with an individual who tests positive are to isolate themselves.
Because more than 300 NBA players have entered health and safety protocols, there is drastic shift in the NBA’s standings every week. Star players are missing more games than ever entering the league's protocols, resulting in their team's success experiencing fluctuation as they are in and out of the lineup.
This season's highly anticipated NBA Christmas games fell victim to health and safety protocols. With star players like Trae Young, Kevin Durant and Luka Dončić out of the lineup, the NBA experienced the lowest Christmas Day viewership since 2008.
As more roster spots need to be filled, players entering health and safety protocols give NBA veterans and G League players an opportunity to get called up to an NBA team or offered a 10-day contract.
The last few weeks saw NBA teams calling up players from their G League affiliate to fill roster spots. Kyle Guy made the most of his opportunity after being signed to a 10-day contract by the Miami Heat. Guy recorded 17 points, nailing four three-pointers in his first game with the Heat. Guy was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers' G League team before getting offered a contract by the Heat. Guy’s high level of play secured him another 10-day contract by the Heat, who hope to keep him long-term.
Some old NBA faces were seen making their NBA return, as players like Joe Johnson, Mario Chalmers, Lance Stephenson and Isaiah Thomas made their NBA comebacks. None was more impressive than Lance Stephenson; in just his third outing with the Indiana Pacers, Stephenson tallied 30 points, with 20 points scored in the first quarter.
Though the recent omicron outbreak within the league has had serious repercussions on the current NBA landscape, it has allowed former and current NBA talent an opportunity to prove their worth, which is good for the league.
This is the opinion of Khassim Diakhate, a freshman Journalism major from Seattle. Email comments to ekinney@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
