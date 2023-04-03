It’s April, and the NCAA Tournament is coming to an end in Houston. Throughout this entire tournament, we have been treated to amazing Cinderella runs, close games and mid-major dominance. It has been everything an NCAA tournament should be and it has only enforced a very important fact about the field of 68: It should never change.
In the current age of sports, there is seemingly always a call for some sort of change, from things like small rules to major scheduling changes. As such, it doesn’t seem too surprising that many people are calling for a change to be made to the NCAA Tournament.
As a self-proclaimed college basketball purist, I immediately shuddered at the very thought of an expanded tournament. However, to properly give my opinion against it, I think it's only right to explain why some want an expansion.
Generally, the primary argument for a tournament expansion is that more games equals more fun. Beyond that, some have argued that this would help bring more opportunities for mid-major programs, more revenue opportunities for winning programs and even more upsets.
On paper, this sounds nice, but as you look further, you start to see some holes in these arguments. First off, saying that this would help smaller programs and conferences is true, but it wouldn't do as much as you would think. An expanded tournament would lead to more spots for mid-major programs, but it would also lead to more spots for middling Power Six programs to swoop in and get a bid for having a slightly above-average season, which sort of defeats the point of the tournament trying to crown a national champion.
Additionally, an expanded tournament would have a detrimental effect on the National Invitation Tournament (NIT). The NIT, which started in 1938, is a pillar of college basketball and has produced many great games over the years. Potentially those 32 teams to the NCAA Tournament would almost certainly lead to the end of the NIT as we know it, effectively destroying one of the most historic and classic institutions in all of collegiate athletics.
However, my biggest argument against expansion is, admittedly, less tangible. I believe that expanding the tournament would ultimately make the NCAA Tournament less special. To me, what makes March Madness so amazing is that it is the best 68 teams in the country going to battle. Because of this, it is very difficult -- especially for non-power conference teams -- to make it to the tournament. However, it's the difficulty of making it that makes it so special.
As a fan of my hometown team, the University of Texas at El Paso, and of LMU, I am no stranger to seeing my teams not make it to the Big Dance. Sure, I would absolutely enjoy seeing my teams make it to the tournament. Yes, this proposed expansion would give me a better chance of seeing my teams on the biggest stage. That said, seeing LMU make it in as the 95th or 96th team in the tournament just would just not feel the same.
It has been more than 30 years since the Lions graced the floor in March Madness. If, or when, it happens again, it will feel truly special -- not just because of the years of late February heartbreak, but because the team will have earned it. They will have proved themselves to be worthy of a spot in the field of 68.
All of this isn’t to say that change in college basketball is a bad thing. There are many things — most notably, the possible addition of quarters in games. This might be a brilliant idea in disguise and I may be talking into the void with this one, but I also may just be afraid of change in one of the things I hold so close to my heart. Regardless, I am putting myself out there in defense of the greatest tournament in all of sports because the field of 68 absolutely deserves it.
This is the opinion of Jacob Rincon, a freshman screenwriting major from El Paso, Texas. Email comments to editor@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
