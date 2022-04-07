As the 2022 WNBA season approaches, fans may experience what may be one of the more league-altering off-seasons in league history.
The 2022 NCAA women’s basketball tournament saw both thrilling and record-breaking moments positive for the development and engagement of collegiate and professional women’s basketball. Over the past decade, one of the major issues women’s basketball saw was the lack of engagement from basketball fans. This year's March Madness tournament showed that the future is bright for women’s basketball.
The national championship game between the University of South Carolina and the University of Connecticut peaked at nearly six million viewers, 18% more than last year and 30% more than in 2019. Fans anticipated an exciting duel between star players Aliyah Boston and Paige Bueckers in the championship game, becoming the most-watched NCAA women’s championship game since 2004 — the year that UConn won their third consecutive championship with women's basketball legend Diana Taurasi.
What does this development of collegiate talent mean for the future of professional women’s basketball? One way in which the WNBA failed in gaining the interest of viewers was creating stars early in their careers that grabbed the attention of basketball fans. The NBA draws in fans through the creation of hyped stars coming into the league like LeBron James, Zion Williamson and LaMelo Ball. Older generation stars like Sue Bird and Taurasi solidified themselves as the face of the WNBA through their play in the league. Since the WNBA already had a low engagement, it was difficult to have new fans gravitate to the league without anything to expect.
With social media playing a prevalent role in modern day sports, this allows the creation of high school and collegiate star players like Sabrina Ionescu and Bueckers that fans want to see play at a professional level — increasing the engagement of the league.
With more eyes on women’s college basketball and WNBA, the WNBA draft is something that many fans are paying close attention to. This year, 108 players declared for the WNBA draft, raising the question of whether the league should look at expansion. The draft has three rounds, with 12 selections per round from the 12 teams in the league. This means that only 36 of the 108 players entering the draft have the potential to end up on a roster. A roster spot is not guaranteed because the WNBA has roughly 144 spots in the league, 12 per team.
This won't be an issue for the top draft picks in this year’s class like Rhyne Howard, NaLyssa Smith and Shakira Austin, but it could affect the players that go undrafted or are drafted in the later rounds. Considering no players retired after the end of the 2021 season, incoming first-year players could be fighting for a roster spot. There are currently 168 players in the league out of the 144 roster spots available, with 11 out of the 12 teams having over 13 players on their roster. This is a big issue for the league, especially at a time when engagement is high for both the league and new incoming talent.
Expansion can definitely be a timely solution for this issue. Of course, this would have to wait until after the 2022 season, but it will fix many of the issues the league is facing with roster availability. Adding new franchises will allow more players, like the remaining 72 players of this year’s draft class, to find a roster, and will also help players who are on existing contracts to find other organizations that aren’t oversaturated.
Since the league is already experiencing higher engagement, it makes sense for the WNBA to expand. Adding new franchises in new cities will contribute to the increase in viewership. The 2021 season was the most-viewed postseason since 2014.
One of the big concerns that expansion can solve for the WNBA is its draft eligibility rules. Bueckers took the collegiate basketball world by storm last season with her play as a freshman, but was unable to enter the draft because of the league's collective bargaining agreement. The WNBA requires that players must graduate from a four-year college or be 22 years old the year the draft is being held, which holds back the league. Exciting and talented players like Bueckers, who grabbed national attention, could add more viewership to the WNBA if the league allowed her to go one and done. If the league chooses to expand, more spots will need to be filled — answering the WNBA's roster problem.
The WNBA has a bright future ahead for viewership and incoming talent. Women’s college basketball has set up the WNBA for what could be the next generation of success for the league. With highly anticipated collegiate talent entering the league, it’s possible that the WNBA will see record-breaking engagement within the next couple of seasons.
This is the opinion of Khassim Diakhate, a freshman journalism major from Seattle. Email comments to cgalanti@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
