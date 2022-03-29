The 2022 NCAA March Madness tournament has not disappointed fans. Other than the millions of betters who lost big money from their failed brackets, the majority of NCAA men's basketball fans are enjoying the thrills and surprises this year's tournament has offered.
As we enter the Final Four of the NCAA men’s March Madness tournament, fans and media not only anticipate an exciting ending to the tournament, but also one that will be written in the history books. From an amazing Cinderella story from Saint Peter’s University to a dream Final Four matchup between Duke University and the University of North Carolina, this year's tournament has been one of the more engaging editions in recent years.
For the first time in tournament history, conference rivals Duke and North Carolina will play each other in the tournament, deciding which team goes to the national championship game. Although this could potentially be one of the greatest Final Four games in recent memory, this dream matchup came at the expense of one of the greatest Cinderella stories in tournament history with North Carolina beating the underdog, Saint Peter’s.
Almost every year, the tournament sees a team that defies all odds and makes a huge run in the tournament, upsetting a top school in the country. This year, it was the Saint Peter’s Peacocks, who had America’s attention as the first No. 15 seed making it to the Elite Eight.
The possibility of a small school beating one of the major powerhouses in the country and making a run through the tournament is what makes March Madness so special. Fans love seeing an underdog team make their way through the biggest schools in the country. Over the last decade, this has been the case with more underdog schools making a name for themselves in the tournament. Just a few years ago, it was Loyola University Chicago who garnered national attention by making it to the Final Four as the No. 11 seed. This hope for smaller programs is what can give smaller schools, like LMU, the national attention they look for.
The West Coast Conference (WCC) made its mark in the tournament as well. It’s somewhat abnormal for the WCC to have a program other than Gonzaga be present in the tournament, but that wasn’t the case this year. The WCC had three teams in the tournament — Gonzaga University, Saint Mary’s College of California and the University of San Francisco — all putting up a fight. Seeing this be done from within the same conference as LMU should be motivation for the Lions. With LMU’s last tournament appearance being in 1990, an NCAA tournament push for the Lions would be huge for the LMU community.
History continues to be made in March Madness, especially now with the NCAA women's tournament seeing a significant increase in TV ratings from last year's tournament. The ratings for the women’s tournament saw a 15 percent increase through the first two rounds, with a 25 percent increase in the second round from 2021's tournament.
With performances put on display by players like the University of Connecticut's Paige Bueckers, you can expect the viewership to increase at a significant rate as the Final Four and championship games get underway.
The excitement this year's March Madness tournaments have provided for fans will be remembered for years. With history being made in almost every tournament, the NCAA will see March Madness grow to new heights in the coming years.
This is the opinion of Khassim Diakhate, a freshman journalism major from Seattle. Email comments to cgalanti@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
