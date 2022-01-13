The 2021-2022 NCAA men’s basketball season is entering conference play, and the Lions are looking to build upon their success from last season where they made it to the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference (WCC) Tournament.
LMU was set to play five games over winter break, including a highly anticipated matchup against Gonzaga University. However, due to COVID-19-related restrictions, they were able to participate in only the first two scheduled matches. The matchups with Gonzaga, the University of Portland and the University of the Pacific were all postponed to later dates; LMU will face Portland at home on Jan. 17 and travel to Pacific on Feb. 19, but the home game against Gonzaga has not yet been rescheduled.
The Gonzaga game touted by far the most intrigue as the Bulldogs are currently the No. 2 team in the nation at 12-2 and are coming off of a season in which they were able to make it all the way to the championship game of 2021’s March Madness tournament. While LMU has not beaten Gonzaga since 2010, the slim chance of an upset consistently brings Lions fans to Gersten Pavilion in droves year after year.
The first game the Lions played over the break was a close 68-63 loss against the University of Nevada. A strong second-half performance led by junior forward Keli Leaupepe nearly propelled an LMU comeback from down double digits. Unfortunately, after Eli Scott hit back-to-back free throws to tie the game at 63 points apiece, Nevada ended the game with a five-point closing run. That final effort from the Wolf Pack would make the Lions’ efforts all for naught. Leaupepe ended the game with 20 points while forwards Dameane Douglas and Eli Scott each contributed with at least a dozen points themselves.
The second game that LMU was able to play showcased an offensive explosion from the Lions en route to a 71-57 thrashing of the Bellarmine University Knights. LMU shot an impressive 52.9% from the field on the night, and four Lions posted double-digit point performances. Guards Cam Shelton and Dameane Douglas had 12 and 11 points respectively. Leaupepe posted a double-double with 11 rebounds to go along with his 13 points.
While multiple Lions put up great performances, the star of the game was, without a doubt, senior guard Joe Quintana. The formidable three-point shooter dropped a career-high 28 points against the Knights and was borderline unstoppable from deep, going 7-11 from three-point range.
LMU currently sits at 7-5 going into their first game after the aforementioned string of postponements. While they do have a winning record, an extremely competitive WCC demands excellence going forward in order to truly compete.
The Lions kicked off conference play on Jan. 13 with a three-game road trip. After facing the University of San Francisco, they will play the University of San Diego on Jan. 15 followed by a matchup against Portland on Jan. 17.
