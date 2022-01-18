The LMU women’s basketball team (5-8, 0-3 WCC) dominated their winter break schedule despite several postponements of games. Going into the break, the Lions were coming off a win against Hawaii Pacific University in which they outscored the opposing team by 14 points in a blowout win. Looking to capitalize on their momentum, they headed into break with the goal of beating any team that stood in their way.
The Lions' first game of the break was on Dec. 18 against Texas State University. Getting out to an early lead in the first quarter (24-17), the Lions never looked back. Leading the way with 21 points, eight rebounds and four steals, Jasmine Jones dominated the game on the offensive and defensive end. Complimented with great efforts from Ariel Johnson and the rest of team, the Lions went on to shoot 50% from the field and won the game 77-68.
In the second game of the break, LMU faced California State University at Fullerton. The Lions took an eight-point lead after the first two quarters, and they truly made their presence known in the second half. This aggressive approach on offense helped them score 38 points in the paint for the game. Sophomore forward Alexis Mark controlled the boards all night with a game-high 16 rebounds, highlighting a productive performance that also included nine points and two steals.
While Fullerton made a third-quarter push by outscoring the Lions by 7 points, LMU came out in the fourth and shot 7-10, effectively ending the chance for a comeback by Fullerton. The Lions went on to win the game 64-51 and advanced to a three-game win streak.
The Lions were unable to play their four remaining games over break due to postponements, but their win streak and aggressive play displayed that the team is ready for their next challenge. Despite this rocky start to the spring semester, the Lions have shown that they will never back down.
Regardless of the challenging nature of the team's winter break schedule, Jones was able to achieve a new career milestone. She reached 1,000 career points over the break after she notched 31 points and seven steals in just two games.
Dating back to her freshman year in 2017, Jones has consistently produced double figure scoring metrics. Since then, Jones has displayed other flashes of her greatness — for instance, during her junior season she became the No. 6 rebounder in the WCC. Now, she has cemented her own legacy due to this massive scoring achievement and resilient play.
Following their winter break win streak, the team proceeded to lose three straight games as conference play kicked off, falling to Saint Mary's College, the University of San Diego and Brigham Young University. With many more games to play, including a slew of postponements, women's basketball will look to get back in the win column and finish out the rest of the season on a high note.
