Another great season of college football comes to an end and the University of Georgia Bulldogs are now the reigning champions. After a hard fought game against the University of Alabama, the former champions, Georgia was able to come out on top 33-18. This was the first time Georgia has won the national title since 1980.
The relatively low-scoring game didn’t really take off until the fourth quarter, where 29 total points were scored. The first half had zero touchdowns, but was instead a field goal barrage, with a total of 15 points in the half all coming from kicks. Georgia was only able to total 27 rushing yards in the entire half.
However, the second half took a different turn. The Bulldogs bounced back with 113 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown from junior Zamir White. Finally, the fourth quarter was full of excitement. Alabama was able to put up nine points quickly off a field goal and a touchdown, failing their two-point conversion. Georgia responded appropriately, however, and was able to close out the game with two touchdowns of their own and an emotional pick six return to seal the game.
Coming into the season, the NCAA had Alabama ranked number one overall and Georgia closely behind them at number four. Their predictions were pretty spot on. However, it will be interesting to see how these teams perform in the future. I'm predicting that despite their win, Georgia will struggle to remain on top while Alabama, on the other hand, will remain a power house of college football.
While Georgia should undoubtedly celebrate this historic win, things are looking a little bleak for the team next season. They will need to replace many players including quarterback Stetson Bennett, running back James Cook, receiver George Pickens, linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, who are all potential NFL draftees. Replacing such high-caliber players is never easy, but we’ve seen Alabama do it almost every year. Why not Georgia?
Speaking of Alabama, they are definitely still a team that will remain dominant next season. Unlike Georgia, two of Alabama’s best players will return next year: linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and quarterback Bryce Young, who is coming off of a phenomenal season with 4872 yards, 47 touchdowns and only 7 interceptions. However, the Crimson Tide do have to worry about replacing their star receivers should Jameson Williams and John Metchie III go to the NFL. That being said, don’t be surprised if we see Alabama in their third straight national championship game.
Even though next season is quite far away, I am very excited to see who will step up in the needed roles for Alabama, Georgia and the rest of college football's finest rosters.
This is the opinion of Ben Barrett, a senior journalism major from Brooklyn, New York. Email comments to ekinney@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
