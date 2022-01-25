This past weekend, we witnessed a historic divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Every game ended with a walk-off score, and both number one seeds were upset and sent home. Let’s break down each game:
Bills vs. Chiefs
This rematch of the AFC championship game from last season did not disappoint and can already go down as one of the greatest playoff games of all time. Two of the most electric offenses in football battled it out until the very end. With just two minutes remaining, the score was 26-21 in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs. After three touchdowns, a two point conversion and a field goal, regular time finished with a 36-36 tie. Yes, you heard that right — 25 points were scored in the last two minutes of the game.
The Chiefs won the coin toss in overtime and were able to march down the field where quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with tight end Travis Kelce on an 8-yard touchdown to win the game.
This rivalry between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills will be something football fans can enjoy for a long time. Mahomes is currently playing on a 12-year contract with the Chiefs, so he won't be going anywhere anytime soon. Josh Allen also just signed a 6-year contract extension over the summer, so don’t be surprised if these two battle it out for many future AFC titles.
Rams vs. Buccaneers
27-3. 30-27. Tom Brady almost did it again….
In another wild game, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers nearly came back from a 27-3 deficit, a feat that he has pulled off before. However, after going on a 24-0 run, the Buccaneers left quarterback Matthew Stafford with too much time on the clock: 42 seconds. The Rams managed to get themselves into field goal range and won the game with a walk-off field goal.
Aside from a close comeback by the Buccaneers, one of the main reasons this game was so wild is that it could possibly be Brady’s last game of his career.
On the podcast Let’s Go!, Brady said, “I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family. And I’m gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what’s next.”
49ers vs. Packers
Superman has kryptonite and Aaron Rodgers has the San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers is now 0-4 against the 49ers in the playoffs. However, this loss is by no means all on Rodgers; the outcome should be credited to an outstanding performance by the 49ers' special teams unit.
With under five minutes left, the 49ers' special teams blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown, tying the game. After a much needed stop on defense, the 49ers' offense was able to put kicker Robbie Gould in position to win the game. He did just that, upsetting the No. 1 seed from the NFC.
The biggest takeaway from this game has got to be wide receiver Deebo Samuel's performance. If it weren’t for his route running, yards after the catch ability and rushing ability, the 49ers wouldn’t have even made the playoffs. Samuel has earned himself a spot in the MVP conversation and is absolutely a top-five receiver in the league.
Titans vs. Bengals
No surprises here; the Cincinnati Bengals exposed the Tennessee Titans after they flew too close to the sun. Despite securing the number one seed in the AFC, the Titans had no right to be in the playoffs. Ryan Tannehill is a fraud, and Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown are the only reason that the team has accomplished anything in the past few years. The Bengals proved just that.
Despite the Titans sacking Joe Burrow nine times, the secondary could not contain Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Burrow finished the game with just under 350 yards passing and Chase finished with 108 yards receiving.
Tannehill, on the other hand, finished with 220 yards passing and three interceptions. His one touchdown came off of a spectacular one-handed catch by A.J. Brown. Despite the nine sacks on Burrow, the offense couldn't put more than 16 points on the board. The poor offensive performance by Tannehill and the lack of a decent secondary caused the Titans to lose this game to a Bengals walk-off field goal.
After this thrilling divisional round of playoffs, fans should look forward to another exciting pair of games this weekend. The Rams will face off against their division rivals in the NFC championship game, and the young and talented Bengals will face a Chiefs team coming off of arguably their best win in franchise history.
This is the opinion of Ben Barrett, a senior journalism major from Brooklyn, New York. Email comments to ekinney@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook
