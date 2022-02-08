It all started with a congratulations text. Bill Belichick, head coach of the New England Patriots, texted Brian Flores, former Miami Dolphins head coach and former Patriots assistant coach, to congratulate him on landing the head coaching job for the New York Giants. The problem? Flores hadn’t even been interviewed yet.
For years, the NFL has been under scrutiny for discrimination in their hiring practices of higher-up positions, such as general manager, head coach and coordinator positions. As of right now, just four of 32 head coaches are minorities, a shockingly low number that speaks for itself.
Flores was the head coach for the Miami Dolphins from 2019-2021 before he was fired on Jan. 10 with two years still left on his contract. After a rough 5-11 first season with the Dolphins, Flores coached the team to a winning record in 2020 and 2021, which was the first time the team had back-to-back winning seasons since 2003.
Even though Flores found a way to be successful there, the Dolphins didn’t make it easy for him. According to Flores, the Dolphins' owner, Stephen Ross, offered him $100,000 for each of the team's losses in 2019. This strategy is known as tanking, and the aim of the game is to secure a better draft pick for the next season. However, Flores refused.
In an interview with MSNBC, Flores talked about the concept of a bridge coach. He refers to a bridge coach as someone who is hired during a team's rebuilding process or hired at a time where they have limited resources at their disposal. Such was his situation.
Flores was tasked with developing rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. While Tagovailoa is certainly talented, finishing with a winning record under any rookie quarterback is no small feat. Although he had limited resources, Flores still managed to find success with this team even though he was given a bridge coaching job. Then, despite all of this, he was still fired.
After losing his job, Flores went on to pursue a new head coaching position. One team that showed interest in Flores was the New York Giants. They reached out and Flores agreed to an interview with the team. But before the interview even took place, coach Belichick sent a text congratulating Flores on landing the job.
Texts from Bill Belichick to Brian Flores, congratulating Brian for landing the #Giants job.Belichick thought he was texting Brian Daboll. He was texting Flores by mistake. pic.twitter.com/Y686XcjYC3— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 1, 2022
However, Belichick’s texts were intended for Brian Daboll, not Brian Flores. Daboll, who has now been named as the Giants' head coach, was at one point on Belichick's coaching staff for the Patriots. Belichick had both of their phone numbers, but mixed them up when reaching out to Daboll to congratulate him.
Evidently, before his interview even took place, Flores knew that the New York Giants had already made up their mind. Why then did they reach out? They reached out because of the Rooney Rule.
According to the NFL website, the Rooney Rule requires that clubs must interview at least two diverse candidates from the Career Development Advisory Panel list, or a minority candidate not currently employed by the club. In other words, when hiring for a head coaching position, teams have to meet a certain quota of minority interviews for the position.
After the texts from Belichick revealed that the Giants had already made up their mind about their head coaching position, it became clear that they were simply interviewing Flores to meet that quota of minority interviews. Despite knowing all of this, Flores went to the interview anyway.
“Shock, disbelief, disappointment, humiliation."
Those are the words that Flores used to describe how he felt once he realized that he was being interviewed for a position that was already taken. Those feelings are what made him eventually pursue a lawsuit against the NFL and the racism in its hiring processes.
Along with the NFL, Flores is also suing the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos for discrimination regarding his interview processes and the Miami Dolphins for his firing last month.
“The fact that you have to have a rule to interview minority coaches is a problem. That’s the problem,” said analyst Marcus Spears in an episode of NFL Live on ESPN.
The Rooney Rule initially went into effect in 2003, but was changed in 2020 to require teams to conduct at least two — previously one — minority interviews for head coach, general manager and coordinator jobs. Since 2003, only 27 of 127 head coaching jobs have gone to minorities.
Furthermore, in an article from the Miami Herald, data was collected about each person who was interviewed for at least one of the 17 openings for NFL head coaching jobs since 2020. Their data found that of the coaches hired, minority coaches had an average of 25 years of experience while white coaches only had an average of 13. This is troubling because it not only shows that minority candidates need more experience in order to be hired, but it also means that they are constantly being interviewed for jobs they aren’t getting.
While the Rooney Rule can require teams to conduct a certain amount of minority interviews, it still doesn’t prevent teams from discriminating against minority coaches.
Many fans and players are confused as to why Eric Bieniemy has not been hired as a head coach yet, and some are saying that he too is a victim of discrimination in the league. Bieniemy has been the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs since 2018. In his first season at the position, the Chiefs led the league in yards per game and points scored. Since then, the Chiefs have been to the Super Bowl twice, won the Super Bowl once and have been one of the hardest offenses to contain in the entire league. Bieniemy has been a hot topic of discussion as a head coach for a couple of years, but now that all the head coach vacancies have been filled, he will once again miss the opportunity to be one.
After Flores was fired, there was only one Black head coach in the NFL, Pittsburg's Mike Tomlin. However, as of Feb. 7, the Houston Texans hired Lovie Smith to be their next head coach, bringing that number to two. With all the vacancies being filled, there are currently only four, out of a possible 32, minority head coaches in the NFL. Given this disparity, it is obvious that the Rooney Rule has failed and that real change needs to happen very soon.
This is the opinion of Ben Barrett, a senior journalism major from Brooklyn, New York. Email comments to ekinney@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
