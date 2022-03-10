The 2022 season has been a historic one for the club ice hockey team at Loyola Marymount University. This year, the team won the Century Cup, earned the top record in the team’s history and was the first LMU hockey team to be victorious in a regionals game.
“It is impossible to say that I had one favorite teammate because we all get along so well. I think the best part of what separated us from other teams was while they had talent, we had talent and chemistry. Our chemistry and love for one another was the true key to our success,” said Foster Krueger, a freshman defenseman.
“My biggest surprise throughout the entirety of the season was our upset in regionals against a highly ranked team. We truly felt like we were on top of the world, and it was truly a great moment for us,” said Krueger.
“The seniors on the team were the most important part of the team’s overall success because they made what our team is today. Ever since day one they have brought us all together, on and off the ice. Whether it was team bonding, late night practice or hanging at the beach, we all became a team throughout the season all thanks to the seniors,” said freshman forward Riley Watters.
For this year especially, the seniors' experience was definitely passed down to the freshmen, which allowed the team to quickly connect and mature in order for each players' goals and aspirations to align perfectly. Austin Billings, the team captain, served as the emotional anchor on and off the ice this year and should be credited for the team’s outstanding chemistry.
“My favorite and most influential teammate would be Austin Billings. From the get-go, Austin was just a great role model and knew how to lead by example, which is why he was such a great captain, and we will definitely miss his presence on the team. This team is so special because we have such a tight group of guys that really care about each other,” said Aidan Lynch, a sophomore foward.
The team’s success can be attributed to their impeccable chemistry, dedication and attitude towards their sport. Each and every player contributed to the team's historic season, and it is clear how much the team means to them all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.