The San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys wild-card game had one of the most controversial postseason finishes in recent years. Not only did the game end in a chaotic fashion, but the distasteful comments made by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left fans, and the media, shocked.
Cowboys players and fans were left stunned, as their desired postseason-run hopes were cut short by an error from the officials. When exiting the field, angry Cowboys fans proceeded to throw trash at the referees, an act Prescott seemed to support in post-game comments.
While Prescott's comments on the referees reflected his frustration on how the game ended for the Cowboys, they were completely out of line.
The 49ers looked like they were going to run away comfortably with the win late in the third quarter as they led 23-7 at one point. The start of the fourth quarter saw a promising run by the Cowboys that gave them a chance to steal the game in crunch time. After a back-and-forth battle in the final minutes, the game came down to the final play. With no timeouts trailing 23-17 and less than 10 seconds remaining, the Cowboys had enough time to spike the ball and attempt one last play. But before the Cowboys could get a chance to spike it, referee Ramon George bumped into quarterback Prescott, attempting to spot the ball and wasting valuable seconds and ending the game.
Prescott stirred up more controversy with his remarks after the game. In his postgame interview, he ridiculed the officials for what transpired in the final play and even praised the fans for their actions after the loss.
It is not uncommon for players to voice their frustration with the way games are officiated. NBA’s DeMarcus Cousins is known for not holding back on critiquing the officials. Throughout his time in the NBA, Cousins was clear with his stances on NBA officiating. He felt as if there was a target on his back, racking up more than 130 career technical fouls. Though Cousins was extremely assertive in his stance against the officials, he never crossed the line the way Prescott did.
There is nothing wrong with Prescott voicing his opinion on how the final play occurred; where he had gone wrong was in encouraging the violent behavior of the fans. It is understandable for Prescott to be upset with the loss because of the referees, but it is wrong to condone behavior of this magnitude because of the outcome of the game. As the face of the Cowboys, Prescott can’t afford to get caught up in emotional statements like the one he presented.
What a handful of professional athletes nowadays don’t understand is the power their voices hold in the public. Like the media, players have the ability to sway and influence target audiences. Being public figures, players bear the responsibility to speak in an ethical manner in interactions with the media.
Prescott released an apology days after his comments. Though the apology sounded sincere, Prescott failed to issue the apology in a timely manner. Following his apology, the NFL fined Prescott $25,000 for his remarks.
Moving forward, professional athletes should be more cautious about the power their voices hold. A lack of this awareness will lead to controversial statements being more common.
This is the opinion of Khassim Diakhate, a freshman journalism major from Seattle. Email comments to ekinney@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
