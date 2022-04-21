Jenna Perez, sophomore softball player, has won West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Week honors for the fifth time this season.
Perez reflected on her recent awards. “It's definitely a cool feeling,” she explained. “I am younger. I'm only a sophomore. So it’s cool to see that I'm able to have success if I'm kind of young … It’s exciting looking forward to the next couple of years. What’s going to happen next year or the year after that? It’s a cool position to be in.”
Even though this is Perez’s first season at LMU, she’s already been giving a great first impression. She is a sophomore transfer from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and this season she has had 146 strikeouts, tying her for 40th in the country.
Perez credits her success to the coaching staff. “I am 100% positive if it wasn’t for our pitching coach then I wouldn’t have had what I’ve had,” Perez said. “Because I'm a mid-year transfer and [Christian Conrad] wanted to tweak some things, for lack of a better term, and he just changed me as a pitcher. And he's super strategic in the way he calls games, and that's the reason for the success. It’s nothing more than that. He's just done a really good job scouting and helping me.”
The Lions have had a 28-14 record so far this season; Perez has pitched 18 games with a 12-6 record. With the Lions' current record, it’s no surprise she feels confident about the team’s abilities and is proud of their work.
“I couldn’t have really asked for much more … We did exactly what we were trying to do and we beat BYU, so as long as we stay on a good track we should go into post-season, so it’s going really well,” Perez noted.
Representing the softball program is something she takes pride in: “The awards, yes they are cool and mean something, but as long as I'm representing well and ... helping the team be a part of the winning culture, [we] will bring in more recruits that are better than I am and it will be a funnel for success at LMU."
In an attempt to leave her mark at LMU, Perez is also working to transform the program as a whole. “That’s what I'm trying to do: help get the coaches get other people in here so it can be a good program,” she said.
With three series left, the season is soon coming to a close, and the Lions have stuck to their pre-season plan for every game: “That’s our main goal when we are on the field, to just stick to what LMU softball means and to just go out there and play our game.”
The Lions have a strong shot at continuing their season into the postseason, as they are currently ranked No. 1 in the WCC. Perez remains optimistic about entering the postseason but still appreciates the success the Lions have had so far.
“I'm thankful that we are going to go as far as I think we’re gonna go, but every season comes to an end obviously,” Perez said. “I'm already so proud of how well we've done. I feel really good, regardless of postseason or not.”
