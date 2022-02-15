It sounds harsh, but LMU teams are experiencing some of the lowest event attendance in recent history. This year, games were made up of more empty seats than full ones, even for historically popular teams like men’s basketball. However, just because there were fewer people in attendance doesn’t mean that no one was watching.
“I was here for the 100th year. That was my freshman year at LMU, and that was a big year. [There were] a lot of giveaways, LMU won 20-something games. There were a lot of really exciting games — we beat UCLA that year. That was great. Oh my God, that was great,” said Connor Hartley, a 2015 LMU alumnus. “That year in particular, it seemed like there was maybe a little bit more 'fanhood,' but I think there was a theme that I've seen kind of repeat itself, which is that there might be some excitement in the beginning of the year that kind of fades out.”
Hartley, who graduated LMU with a degree in psychology and a minor in English, went on to earn a degree in counseling and sports psychology from Boston University. He is now a therapist with a side practice in sports psychology in Seattle, but he remains connected to LMU. That was the starting point for Hartley, who has taken it upon himself to boost support and build community around LMU athletics, even among alumni who have already left the Bluff.
“I was talking to a friend about this in Seattle, who's a couple of years younger than me, and went to LMU. We kind of agreed that a lot of freshmen go to games, right? It's more like a freshmen thing. And for whatever reason, that passion doesn't continue throughout the course of people's time at LMU.”
The decline of popularity for athletics may not be a problem unique to LMU, but it highlights the disparity between other universities’ involvement.
“It's something that any alumni who remained fans of the basketball team feel pretty persistently. It's tough,” said Hartley. “My girlfriend up here went to school in Milwaukee at Marquette, and they have an alumni association in Seattle that has watch parties for every single game, and they’re twice as far away as LMU. They're a better basketball school, but I envy having that type of community even at a smaller Jesuit school.”
It’s hard to discuss college basketball in the Northwest without Gonzaga coming to mind. Even as conference rivals, Hartley thinks there is a lot to admire about the program, and the fans who support it.
“I don't know if it's a realistic goal, in fact I'm sure that it isn't, but it is nice to see that it's possible for a small Jesuit school to attract such a big following. It's hard to explain how big Gonzaga is.” He said. “In Spokane, where they're based, they're the main show in town, right? They're the biggest. There are murals of the basketball team all over the city and [there are] people with Gonzaga flags in their windows all over town, not even just near the university. Here in Seattle, there are bars and restaurants owned by Gonzaga alumni who host events for their games and they get really into it. They watch every game, it seems like ... Again, I'm not expecting LMU to be Gonzaga, but to look and see, this is what the best version of this looks like.”
Hartley isn’t alone in wanting change to occur in terms of getting more students, alumni and supporters involved. Along with other members of the online community the Lion’s Den Proboard, Hartley has outlined a few ways to improve sports engagement, including tailgates, watch parties, better communication and marketing directly with the athletics department, as well as bringing back student organizations like The Cage.
Additionally, Hartley has begun working with LMU’s Alumni Association to coordinate events and start building a network to connect other alumni interested in getting involved. Hartley is working to organize watch parties in Seattle and establish an alumni collaboration or mentorship with current students, and says that he is “pretty hopeful for that as a vehicle of change.”
Hartley acknowledges that there is still a lot of work that needs to be done in order to improve school spirit, but he is up for the challenge.
“It's important for alumni to stay involved because I know there are plenty of us who still watch games. We still care.”
