Millions of people dream about becoming a professional athlete, but what it takes to get there is not always shown on television. Far from the bright lights, autographs and private jets associated with professional sports, there is a different reality to be found. A life of sleeping in hotels or on air mattresses in crowded apartments, surviving on fast food and peanut butter sandwiches and sinking entire paychecks into rent is the reality that many Minor League Baseball (MiLB) players face.
For years, minor leaguers have faced an uphill battle against their major league affiliates regarding fair wages and working conditions. Thousands of players spend months vying for limited spots — positions that progressively become more limited and harder to obtain with each level leading up to the majors. Players work for hours a day training, but are not compensated proportionately for their work. Some of the time, they are not paid at all; such as during spring training, the period before the baseball season officially starts. MiLB players face a myriad of struggles even to be able to play, but these struggles primarily fall into three main categories: pay, representation and lifestyle.
Pay
“I mean, the biggest thing, obviously the elephant in the room is the pay, right?” said Phil Caulfield '17, who played second base for LMU from 2016-2017. “You know, you are playing a professional sport and you would assume that the title of professional baseball player would come with some financial security behind it, because you've reached the pinnacle of what you wanted to do for so many years.”
After graduating from LMU in 2017 with a degree in communication studies, Caulfield was drafted in the 32nd round of the 2017 Major League Baseball (MLB) draft by the Washington Nationals. After two seasons in Washington’s farm system, he elected to play independent professional baseball, and recently signed to play next season in Mexico.
“You're not really getting taken care of like a professional athlete, even though on the field, when you're playing the game, you feel like one. It's a very hot and cold feeling, especially in the off-season … you know that you're not going to make an extreme amount of money during the season,” Caulfield continued.
“[Teams] would send the players out there and then that team would make money from ticket sales and promotions, and those players unfortunately weren't seeing any of that. They were just getting paid their salaries,” noted an anonymous former athletic trainer for the Tri-City ValleyCats. The ValleyCats are now an independent team, but at the time of this trainer’s employment, the team was the Class A Short Season affiliate of the Houston Astros. “To my understanding, those players don't get part of the ticket sales, part of the promotions and things like that. For minor league players, I don't think they saw any type of value from bobblehead nights and from promotions … If you're not a [top 10 round draft pick], you know, maybe you got a $10,000 signing bonus. You have to decide [whether it’s worth it], and you're not seeing any money for promotions and things like that.”
In a similar vein, under the Uniform Player Contract, players forfeit the rights to their name, image and likeness, allowing MLB to “exploit each of the[se] rights … without additional payment or other compensation to [the] player.” This means that any revenue from promotional material, bobbleheads, jerseys or any other products directly benefit the team, while the player whose name or face is on the product gets nothing.
That’s not the only way that professional baseball has used legal means to skirt paying their minor leaguers fairly. MiLB players are one of the very few groups exempted from the Fair Labor Standards Act, which establishes regulations on minimum wage, overtime pay and child labor, among other protections.
Almost every other worker in America has been given these rights, so why are minor leaguers in particular left out? Simply, MLB doesn’t think they are employees. For years, MLB has maintained that minor league play was simply a pathway to the major leagues, and that players involved were not pursuing a career, but a “seasonal apprenticeship.” This was made official with 2018’s Save America’s Pastime Act, which was originally proposed in 2016 in response to a lawsuit alleging that MLB owed players for overtime completed during the season as well as offseason training.
Though MLB raised minimum minor league pay for the 2021 season, there is still more that needs to be done. Presently, players are paid between $400 and $700 per week depending on level, but are still only paid for about five months a year. That equals roughly $8,000 to $14,000 per year, figures which are at or well below the national poverty limits.
Additionally, MLB is exempt from the Sherman Act, which precludes organizations from working together to create imbalance in the competitive market. In short, MLB is not subject to antitrust regulations and has near-complete control over baseball in America. This level of power means that there is very little oversight, and as MLB controls MiLB, there is no ability for minor league players to seek employment elsewhere if they decide to leave the organization.
Representation
That previous issue is closely related to the next point — minor league representation. In MLB, players are represented by the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA). The MLBPA is open to any player, manager, coach or trainer with a current Major League contract, and the union represents approximately 1,200 players. The MLBPA is responsible for collective bargaining on behalf of MLB players and helps assist with salary arbitration, licensing and safe working and playing conditions. With a huge budget and membership base, the MLBPA is one of the largest and most powerful unions in the country. The thousands of players throughout minor league baseball have no such support.
Minor leaguers have been left out of union conversations for years, stating lack of resources, “geographic decentralization” and low revenue of MiLB. For reference, in 2019, the last full season before the pandemic, MLB posted a total revenue of over $10.3 billion. Statistics on total profit were harder to find, but in the same year, MiLB brought in over $85 million in retail sales alone. Yet again, those figures are merely numbers, not something that minor leaguers get to see a piece of.
One of the biggest issues is free agency, another area where the MLBPA helps their members significantly. In the minor leagues, players are under contract for six years before they can negotiate. Even once they reach that point, their future is still unclear.
“What do you do if someone has played in the minors for [many years] — 10 to 12 years... there's people like that. And now he's 30, 32 years old, never made it to the majors and then he gets cut or he retires. What is he going to do now?”asked Tyler Cohen '18, who pitched for LMU from 2014 to 2018, though he did not play during one of those seasons due to a medical redshirt. After graduating, Cohen spent one season in rookie ball with the Texas Rangers. Even though he only spent one season playing professionally, Cohen noted the impact the long minor league process makes for players who spend years or even decades trying to make it.
For those who do make it through the journey to the major leagues, the difference is apparent.
“[The MLBPA is] a huge deal. They're always taking care of you and making sure the team is doing certain things to take care of guys. In the minor leagues, some teams don't have much budget and the players aren't taken care of very well,” said David Fletcher, who made his MLB debut in 2018 for the Angels. Fletcher was a star shortstop for LMU from 2014 to 2015, and is currently one of the few Lions in MLB.
Even without a union to back them up, some players try to take matters into their own hands. Unfortunately, that approach is typically shut down as well.
“You can't really stick up for yourself if you want to talk about playing time, pay, things like that, because there are so many other guys there. They kind of make it known to you, ‘Hey, there are a lot of guys here and there are a lot of guys that would kill to have your opportunity’ … The guys that complain about things, the organization takes note of that and the first chance they can get to get rid of guys like that, they do,” noted Caulfield. “You learn to put up with stuff and just shut up … That's just what gets ingrained.”
The nonprofit organization Advocates for Minor Leaguers is making strides to raise awareness of labor conditions and inequality in the minor leagues, but there is still little that has been done at an organizational level.
Lifestyle
The term “grind” gets thrown around liberally in regards to sports, but there may be no more apt use than in reference to MiLB. For a 7 p.m. game, the day typically started at noon. Weights first, then lunch, before a three hour session consisting of batting practice and fielding drills. Now, after hours of physical activity, it’s still only 5 p.m. The team still has to play a full game, which might take upwards of three hours, shower, pile onto a bus to go home and repeat it all the next day. This is the daily process described by Billy Wilson '18, an outfielder who played for LMU from 2015 to 2018 before playing two seasons in the Cleveland Guardians organization. During spring training, he said the days started as early as 6 a.m.
“It was really just like the same thing for 160 days—144 or 142 games, something like that,” said Wilson.
Wilson also noted that in that marathon period during the season, the team might only get about five or six days off.
“After the games, there isn't much you can do because you don't want to put your body in a position where you're not prepared to compete the next day,” he explained.
“You take buses everywhere. The hotels aren't necessarily the Four Seasons or the Ritz Carlton like in the major leagues,” said Cohen, looking back. “You're rooming with someone — it's not the worst thing. That part isn't the worst, but you are traveling in the middle of the night, you are traveling all day and then you have to play a game. [You get back] at 3 a.m. sometimes, you know, we used to do that at LMU … You [have to] be able to put your head down on the pillow, go to sleep and wake up the next day and play, however good your body feels.”
The physical strain gives way to mental obstacles as well.
“I think it can take a really big mental toll. You start to see other people and you start watching other people's stats and then it makes it harder for you to even focus. Then you start looking, then it becomes more like, 'This isn't a game anymore ... This is your life and it's not as fun to play,'” said Wilson.
For many players, this is their first time living away from home. The lack of consistency and sudden responsibility can prove to be an additional challenge.
“It's tough—especially if you're a young prospect—to make a schedule and to be successful. Obviously some people will make it and be fine, but a lot of young players are doing that on their own,” said the ValleyCats trainer. “I tried to advise them as best I can, but I'm not a nutritionist, I'm not an expert in sleep, I'm not a psychologist. It can be challenging.”
“I think a lot of teams are like, 'Hey, you're a professional. Now you've got to figure this out. We're paying you to figure this out.' It makes it tough when they don't have the resources, or they're a young kid from high school and have signed and don't understand what it's like to be a professional yet,” the trainer added.
The stigma against mental illness in sports is still overwhelmingly present, and the minor leagues in particular have been experiencing a mental health crisis for years. Players are hesitant to discuss depression, anxiety or missing home. The ValleyCats trainer explained that players would even hide injuries out of fear they’d lose their spot.
“[At that point, I didn’t] have a lot of experience with mental health issues and things like that, but I tried my best to at least comfort some of these players and whatnot. But a lot of players, they wouldn’t make a lot of progress as prospects because of some of the mental issues. Again, trying to figure out how to be a professional on their own played a huge part, I think, even with hiding injuries,” the trainer said. “We had a guy that unfortunately had a bone spur in his pitching elbow and he decided not to have surgery and he was hurting after every start. And I'm like, 'Hey man, why are you doing this to yourself? Just shut it down.' But he realized that 'This is it. This is my one chance to move on.' So yeah, he would never admit his pain to any of the coaches or managers. The managers would celebrate him and I'm saying, 'Why are you pushing this guy to his limit?'”
The ordeal of becoming a professional baseball player is inarguably brutal. While certain things are improving, such as the aforementioned raise in minimum wage and the fact that major league teams are now required to provide housing for MiLB players, there is still much that remains to be addressed. Regardless, those who have made the journey still appreciate the opportunities they have been given.
“I get to play baseball every day … I got [to be in the] less than 1% that made it. Look, I hang my hat on it. I’ll get to tell my kid I played professional baseball,” said Cohen.
“It's an opportunity to live your dream,” said Fletcher. “I would've played for free through the minor leagues.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.