The LMU Spirit Squad is comprised of both the LMU dance team and the LMU cheer team; the athletes on this squad are a vital part of the spirit, energy and marketing of LMU on campus. The Spirit Squad's mission is to "represent, support and promote LMU through pride, tradition, school spirit and student involvement.” Senior dance team captain Megan Glaudini and junior cheer team captain Aria Fulton have strived to honor this mission through their impassioned leadership of their respective teams. I sat down with these captains to discuss their time on the spirit squad and their visions for the future.
These conversations were had separately, so each captain has some unique questions posed only to them as they came up during the conversation.
Kathryn Powell (K.P.): Could you share with us how and when you started dancing and cheering?
Megan Glaudini (M.G.): I started dancing when I was seven years old ... My mom always told me that I was not able to sit still, so she put me in soccer first, [and I] hated that. [After trying soccer and gymnastics, I tried dance], and it stuck with me ever since.
Aria Fulton (A.F.): I started the act of cheerleading when I was eight ... [but] I’ve definitely been a performer my whole life. After I went to my friend’s cheer competition, I fell in love; you feel the energy … it’s something you want to do, something you want to be a part of. And then I started dreaming, like, “Okay, if I make my own team what's the name gonna be? What color will the uniforms be?” It wasn’t something that came easy to me at first, and I try to tell everyone that.
K.P.: What are some of the challenges that you have faced on the Spirit Squad?
M.G: As captain, I think it’s always difficult to find that balance between being a peer but also someone that should be respected … [Someone who] should be able to provide corrections and be a leader in that way. And I think sometimes it can get hard with that communication aspect where some people expect you to do more, or do things differently, and then that [miscommunication] can cause issues and stuff. I think at the end of the day, most of us want to be there ... want to be dancing and want to be performing and showing school spirit, so I think that’s what matters most.
A.F.: Being a student athlete is difficult. It’s hard because being on the spirit squad you’re kind of in this middle ground ... you’re fan engagement, but you’re not competing, so then you’re not really an “official-official"sports team, so you’re in this medium. To be a cheerleader, you have to be well-rounded, so you have to keep up with your academics, extracurriculars, personal life ... now you need to go to practice, weight training ... both men’s and women’s games and then [you’ve] got to study for that exam the next morning ... and if your game ends at 10 p.m. you got to be up for practice at 7 a.m. the next day. Being able to accommodate those things in my life was the biggest challenge. Keeping tabs on how everyone on the team is doing academically, mentally and physically ... [is] a hard thing ... [on top of] making sure you’re accommodating for everyone’s personal lives and [the] things we go through ... To still show up and be there, that’s a difficult thing to do ... you’re taking care of yourself but taking care of everyone else at the same time.
K.P.: What kept you going through the challenging times?
M.G.: I think what really kept me is my passion for dance. I wouldn’t have put up with all of the hardships we went through as a team if I didn’t just love to dance and want to be here. It’s definitely something that I have loved and I’m really grateful for.
A.F.: I’ve been cheering [and] ... dancing my whole life. I’m a busy person, and I love being busy, but more importantly I love supporting my school and my community, so that’s one thing that keeps me going. I’m going to be a senior next year, and I plan to continue on. I’m also not a quitter; if I say I'm gonna do something, I’m gonna do it until I can’t do it anymore. I’m also a cheerleading coach for a high school, [and] knowing that I have cheerleaders [who] look up to me keeps me going. [Also] discipline. You’re not always going to wake up in the morning and want to do what you have to do. I don't think anyone has that every single day.
K.P.: Is there anyone that you attribute your success on the Spirit Squad to?
M.G.: My first dance teacher ever, her name is Erin Carey-Barron ... [I] would not be here if it weren’t for her. She taught me everything that I know, [and] I’m so grateful for all her years of mentorship. Specifically this year, our [Associate Athletic Director] Jacob Dye has done absolutely everything in the world and more for us, and I could not be more grateful for him ... his leadership and everything he’s done for us because we also wouldn’t be where we are today if it weren’t for him.
A.F.: My mother; we FaceTime every single day. She’s been a team mom, a cheer mom, she’s been on the administrative side, she took me to all my practices and paid for cheerleading [which is] expensive. She knows exactly what I’ve been going through, she knows my level of dedication [and] she is able to easily recognize when something is off for me and she knows the game. We’re like a tag team; we honestly want a reality show. We would love a cheer reality show in the South Bay. She might as well be on the team with me because she knows everything. I lean on her so much.
K.P.: Which athletic team that you cheer for has the most turnout?
A.F.: Our primary job is to cheer for both men’s and women’s basketball. It’s unfortunate that there is a discrepancy in who shows up for both games. However, I enjoy cheering at both games, [and] I think both of them are special. I would say for the women’s games you get a lot of family members who really care about their members; they know the cheers, and they’ll start cheers for [us], which is phenomenal. The men’s [basketball] games of course [have the most turnout]; I mean that’s what’s marketed the most at this school and most people know about that. Not just at LMU, but at universities and K-12 schools across the country; they just have different energy. But I think what’s important not to change is that we show up for both.
K.P.: What do you hope for the future of the team? Do you have any goals for the Spirit Squad?
M.G.: I’m a senior, so I’m done. I've been on this team the longest of anyone, and it’s been crazy to see all of the changes. All of the growth [and] all of the blood, sweat and tears that have been put into this program … has been my whole life for these four years. I’ve pushed so hard for us and where we are today, so obviously, I wish this team nothing but the best. I really want to see them continue to grow. I’d love to see them start competing and just start having more of a presence within athletics and social media and everything like that. And who knows? Maybe I’ll end up coaching one day.
A.F.: I would want to see consistency. I also want everyone to have a similar growth mindset of where we need to go and where we need to be. We’ve obviously had many coaching changes, and anytime when leadership changes, things fall through and then you’re rebuilding. You’re stopping and starting again, [taking] two steps forward [and] two steps back[ward]. I want to see consistency on a level so we can do more; we can perform bigger numbers, we can go to dance camp, cheer camp, we can be at more community events, we can run cheer clinics to have little girls come and be Lion cheerleaders. [I] definitely [want us to have] a strong presence in the community and [show] up in large numbers for all of our games in the next season.
