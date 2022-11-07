Gonzaga University’s potential departure to the Big 12 Conference would massively alter the college basketball landscape in the West Coast Conference (WCC) and the nation. Although this deal is speculative, it’s clear that the move is largely influenced by the financial wants of Gonzaga and improved recognition for their men’s basketball program.
This report comes after a September 2021 announcement that Brigham Young University (BYU) would be leaving for the Big 12 after this collegiate season. In a conference that only has one school with a football program, men’s basketball dominates as the marquee sport. Since 2000, Gonzaga has won at least a share of the WCC regular season title in men’s basketball for every season except one.
Gonzaga and BYU leaving the WCC would almost certainly lead to more success for schools like LMU, but what respect does winning the WCC earn without Gonzaga and BYU in the mix?
The WCC is already labeled as a “mid-major” conference, but as we already know, mid-majors make noise in the NCAA tournament. However, much of the noise from the WCC originates in Spokane, Washington.
Since 2015, 22 of the WCC’s 24 wins in the men’s NCAA basketball tournament belong to Gonzaga. Gonzaga basketball is by far the most profitable athletic program in the conference — making an estimated $15 million in revenue next year — due largely in part to their success on the national stage.
Their potential new digs, the Big 12, signed a multi-billion dollar media deal with ESPN and Fox Sports on Oct. 30 that will grant millions of dollars to each member institution. However, a clause in the contract may prevent current Big 12 schools from accumulating as much wealth as they would without Gonzaga and other expansion universities.
The ESPN portion of the contract contains a pro rata clause, which means that all money earned by the conference will be split evenly by current and future members of the conference. For a school like Gonzaga that may join the conference later, their addition to the conference wouldn’t add to the total of the media deal, but they would still receive an equal portion of the revenue split more ways.
Unfortunately, Gonzaga’s desire to move to a tougher conference to benefit financially is not a new phenomenon in the world of college sports. In the last couple years, major moves have been made in the conference realignment world — the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Southern California (USC) are going to the Big Ten Conference and the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma will be joining the Southeastern Conference. If the Pac-12 Conference’s reaction has told us anything about the UCLA and USC move, it’s that the future of the conference hangs in the balance when its premier members depart.
This is the opinion of Miles Breen, a junior sociology and urban studies double major from Palo Alto, Calif. Email comments to cgalanti@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
When it was announced in September 2021 that BYU would be leaving the West Coast Conference to join the Big 12, it seemed like only a matter of time before Gonzaga joined them in departing the WCC. Now, while it has not yet been confirmed, it is heavily speculated that Gonzaga will also join the Big 12 Conference, potentially after the 2022-2023 seasons.
Of course, a shift like this creates significant change — not only for the individual universities and the conference they’re moving into, but also for the conference they are withdrawing from, and for the teams they’re leaving behind.
First, what will this change mean for Gonzaga?
Gonzaga has proven itself to be a powerhouse in the college basketball scene. They enter the 2022 season ranked no. 2 nationally, after finishing the 2021-22 season with a 28-4 overall record. They’ve found success in March Madness as well, appearing in every NCAA Tournament since 1999 and playing in two national title games in the last five years. However, much of their success relies on the teams they’ve been matched up against.
Gonzaga’s future could have gone two ways: if BYU had left the WCC but Gonzaga remained, I think that we would have seen Gonzaga’s ranking suffer — not because they were playing any worse, but because Gonzaga’s in-conference strength of schedule would not be up to par with other teams of their caliber. Without BYU, only Saint Mary’s College would really have a chance against them, and even that may be a stretch.
So, with Gonzaga set to leave the WCC as well, a new question arises: is Gonzaga strong enough to play tough schools throughout a whole season, not only in March? In Gonzaga’s 2021-22 campaign, only seven of their 32 games were against ranked opponents. The Big 12 is a powerful conference for men’s basketball, boasting schools like the University of Kansas, who became National Champions in 2022, and Baylor University, who beat Gonzaga for the national title in 2021. Whether Gonzaga can play up against their new conference rivals remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain: Gonzaga would no longer have its run of the conference — or the expectation of an automatic Tournament berth.
What does this mean for the WCC?
First and foremost, the WCC will be losing its two biggest and most profitable programs. BYU and Gonzaga have not only performed the best athletically, but they also create the most visibility and revenue for the conference as a whole. In 2021, it was reported that Gonzaga’s basketball programs created over $20 million, with the men’s team accounting for over $16 million.
As a smaller conference that would have no major members, the WCC would also miss out on more lucrative media deals, such as the one currently being negotiated with the Big 12. Media deals pay directly to the conference but trickle down to the member schools, and if bigger games aren’t being televised, that will mean that every team could suffer.
It is tempting to think of this change as only a negative, but I think that BYU and Gonzaga departing the conference presents an opportunity for the remaining teams. Athletically, this move will have the most profound impact on the men’s basketball landscape, where we could see teams like Saint Mary’s and the University of San Francisco capitalize on recent success and last year’s Tournament appearances. I do expect to see shifts in other sports as well, such as women’s basketball, baseball and rowing, where Gonzaga in particular has also been dominant. Over the next few years, I hope to see the WCC become more competitive — and more equal — and for what are now the mid-level teams to finally get a chance to shine.
While I don’t think that any team can fill quite the same niche that BYU and Gonzaga have occupied in the WCC, I do think that an effort should be made to rebalance the conference by adding new members. My picks to fill the spots would be Seattle University, currently a member of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC), and Creighton University, currently a member of the Big East.
Both of these schools are private, mid-size universities with religious affiliations, which fit well with the existing members of the WCC. Neither have quite the same established athletics programs as Gonzaga and BYU, but there are redeeming qualities, including Creighton’s current no. 9 men’s basketball ranking.
Seattle University was a member of the WCC’s predecessor, the West Coast Athletic Conference during the 1970s and looked to rejoin the WCC in 2009, so perhaps now is the perfect time to finally return. Creighton is located in Omaha, and while saying that it’s a West Coast team might be pushing it, I don’t believe that it belongs in the Big East either, and the school could contribute a lot to the WCC. Plus, Creighton already competes as a WCC member for women’s rowing, so it’s not unimaginable to picture the rest of their teams here as well.
But what does the move mean for LMU?
BYU and Gonzaga leaving the WCC could actually be a very good opportunity for LMU. As I mentioned earlier, removing the two biggest threats from the conference might open up some breathing room for teams to improve and play closer games on a more level playing field. LMU has the chance to put itself back in the conversation as a sports school, especially because the basketball program has never recaptured the magic they found in the 1990s.
However, it must be a conscious choice for LMU to take advantage of this opportunity. The men’s basketball team was picked to finish ninth out of ten teams in the conference in this year’s WCC preseason poll and finished last season with an 11-18 record. If they hope to change this perception in the future, they must actively commit to improving.
It pains me to say, but historically it has been all but understood that playing Gonzaga or BYU equals an automatic loss. In men’s basketball, LMU holds a 4-22 record against BYU, and a 3-50 record against Gonzaga. These disheartening stats don’t have to be the end of the story, though. I believe that if LMU recognizes that the games they’re playing, even — and especially — against conference opponents, are winnable, they can put themselves back in the top half of the conference at the very least. A fresh mindset paired with the combination of returning leadership and the addition of promising talent in this year’s freshman and transfer class could usher in a new era for LMU basketball.
One aspect I am particularly curious to see turn out is recruiting. Without the selling point of guaranteed matchups against the likes of Gonzaga, I believe it may be a challenge to secure high-level prospects. No offense to the program there, but I really don’t think that anyone is jumping at the chance to play against the University of the Pacific.
This scenario is going to be very interesting to watch as it unfolds, and there are still plenty of logistics that can change, especially because conference realignment moves won’t take effect for at least one more season. However, no matter what happens, the impact of BYU and Gonzaga leaving the conference will create a ripple effect that will last for years. Whether those changes will be good or bad remains to be seen.
This is the opinion of Catherine Galanti, a sophomore journalism and communication studies double major from Los Angeles. Email comments to cgalanti@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
