“I have often been asked whether I am a woman or an athlete. The question is absurd. Men are not asked that. I am an athlete. I am a woman.”
Former world No. 1 tennis player Billie Jean King made this statement in 1982, but it still rings true 40 years later. Women in all areas of the sports industry, from the field to the broadcast booth to the front office, continue to endure systemic inequalities and limited opportunities. Their qualifications are questioned, their skills are belittled and their efforts are unrewarded — all because they are women who have fought their way into the male-dominated world of sports.
The idea of gender equality in sports may seem unimaginable given the enormous gaps in wages, marketing, media coverage and advancement opportunities, but it is possible. With viewership and social media engagement increasing for women’s sports leagues such as the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) and the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), as well as multiple NCAA Division I tournaments, investors are beginning to realize that women’s sports are full of opportunity.
While much of the journey to achieve gender equality in sports lies in the hands of those with wide-reaching influence and the financial ability to make large investments, there is still a lot that we can do as consumers to support women in sports.
Attend games
There is no better way to prove interest in women’s sports than by filling stadium seats. Soccer fans made a statement in 1999 when they sold out the Women’s World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl with 90,185 fans in attendance — the largest attendance for a women’s sporting event in history.
The first professional women’s soccer league in the U.S. was formed as a result of the record attendance at the 1999 Women’s World Cup final, as investors saw ample opportunity in the sold-out crowd. While it has not been the smoothest journey, professional women’s soccer is rapidly growing in the U.S. — four of the NWSL’s 12 teams have joined the league in the last year.
Attendance speaks volumes, and it directly supports women’s sports organizations.
Here in L.A., the three-time WNBA champion Los Angeles Sparks play their home games at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. While most professional sports games in L.A. are becoming unaffordable for many fans, the average ticket price for a Sparks game in 2021 was just $24.
If basketball's not for you, another local team to support is Angel City FC, which will join the NWSL this coming season. Headlined by two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champions Christen Press and Julie Ertz, the new women’s soccer team will play at Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park.
At LMU, the athletics department has 11 Division I women’s sports programs. Home games are free for students to attend, and every team competes either on LMU’s campus or in the local area. (A quick drive to Dockweiler State Beach is worth it to watch the beach volleyball team, who made it to the semifinals of the NCAA tournament last season.)
There’s no shortage of top-tier women’s sports games to attend in L.A., and boosting their attendance could make a major difference.
Watch women’s sports on TV
When attending games in-person isn’t an option, tuning in to broadcasts of women’s sports is a great way to support them.
Media rights deals are of ever-increasing importance in the sports industry, with broadcasting and media rights sales already surpassing revenue from ticket sales in most sports. This means that a league’s TV viewership is arguably even more crucial than its live attendance.
It is notoriously difficult to access women’s sports on TV because of a cycle that is difficult to break — women’s sports are rarely broadcasted on major networks because of a lack of viewership, and there is a lack of viewership because women’s sports are rarely broadcasted on major networks.
Though time after time, fans have proven that viewership is not the problem when women’s sports games are put on the top networks. On Jan. 29, the Australian Open’s women’s singles final between Australian Ashleigh Barty and Danielle Collins had an average Australian audience of 3.6 million viewers, while the men’s final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev averaged only 2.1 million. While Barty's Australian citizenship likely gave her match a ratings boost, it was a similar story at the U.S. Open in September; the women’s final between Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez had an average U.S. audience of 2.44 million viewers, whereas the men’s final between Medvedev and Novak Djokovic averaged 2.05 million.
This trend has been consistent among the USWNT and NCAA Division I Softball as well. When exciting women’s games are put on major TV networks, they can draw equal—if not higher—viewership compared to similar games in men’s sports.
Tuning in to women’s sports games sends a clear message to networks that audiences are interested, and can be the catalyst for massive media rights deals.
It can often be difficult to find broadcasts of women’s sports, but there are organizations already working to rectify that. The media company Just Women’s Sports has a full schedule of professional and collegiate games on their website, which includes the dates and times, where to watch them and even an option to add them to your personal calendar.
For those who may be interested in checking out the WNBA, their League Pass (which allows you to watch every single team) is only $16.99 for the entire season. There are also a number of ways to watch individual games, including broadcast networks, cable networks and online streaming platforms.
Additionally, many NWSL games can be found on CBS Sports and Paramount+, and the rest are streamed for free on Twitch — providing a great opportunity for fans to check out the league without having to pay.
Engage on social media
One of the primary ways that fans of women’s sports have made their voices heard is through social media. The ability for fans to engage with teams and individual athletes online has already allowed leagues like the WNBA, the NWSL, the NCAA and others to grow their reach and popularity exponentially.
What women’s sports have truly mastered is fan engagement — a metric that is becoming increasingly necessary for brands as social media becomes so saturated.
For one week in 2020, Front Office Sports tracked cross-platform fan engagement for professional sports teams in the U.S. Of the top ten professional teams, five of them were NWSL clubs — a testament to the league’s commitment to developing engaging social media content.
Interacting with women’s sports on social media is easy, and it can be a powerful way to help them grow.
Just Women’s Sports, ESPNW, On Her Turf, HighlightHER and TOGETHXR are some prominent social media platforms that exclusively post about women’s sports. Interacting with accounts like these is a great way to stay in the know about what’s happening in the world of women’s sports and support organizations that are committed to promoting them.
These are just a few of the many ways to support women in sports, but they can help turn the tide in the fight for gender equality in sports. Truly leveling the playing field for men and women in sports will take time, but it can happen if we commit to supporting the incredible athletes and organizations who are working to make the sports industry accessible for everyone.
This is the opinion of Ellie Kinney, a senior communication studies major from Boston. Email comments to ekinney@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.