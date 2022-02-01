For most college students, balancing school assignments and social commitments with other involvements like work and club events is more than enough. But for Yanah Gerber, there has been something else on her plate in the past few years: becoming an Olympian.
Gerber’s college experience so far has been anything but ordinary. Originally a native of Port Elizabeth, South Africa, she is academically a junior but has freshman athletic eligibility due to COVID-19. Over the past few years, things haven’t turned out how she planned, but the results may have been for the better.
“Originally, my plans were to go back to South Africa for about a week [during LMU’s 2020 season]. So I was going to fly out right after one of our games to go to our trials, basically for the national team and for the Olympics. Then [COVID-19] happened and I went home anyway, and the Olympics kind of got scrapped at that stage,” said Gerber.
One week at home turned into more than a year, as many of LMU’s international athletes faced restrictions on traveling back to the United States. Not being able to travel back to LMU meant Gerber missed the Lions’ abbreviated 2021 season, but the time allowed her to focus on training on her own and with South Africa’s national team. When the Olympics finally came together in the summer of 2021, Gerber and the South African team were ready.
“[The Olympics were] amazing, a life-changing experience. There’s nothing you can compare it to because it’s the world’s best,” said Gerber. “You’re just in the dining hall and Novak Djokovic walks past you. I can’t believe it. It was amazing to see the high level of everyone around you.”
The Tokyo Olympics were historic for South African water polo, as they marked the first ever appearance of the women’s team, and the first time the men’s team had appeared in the Games since 1960. Both the men’s and women’s teams were the only African representatives among the competitors.
According to the Olympic water polo qualification parameters set up by the Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA), the governing organization for the world’s aquatic sports, there are several ways for a country to secure a spot in the Olympics. In order to compete, some countries qualify automatically through success in international competition, but others must compete against each other in order to claim their spots. According to Gerber, the time was finally right for South Africa to take advantage of the opportunity. As South Africa’s water polo program is still in development, the country had never fought to claim the shot at an Olympic bid until now.
“We're not as developed in our water polo program and we're not a professional team, so we're playing amateurs,” Gerber explained. “That bid has always been given away to other countries. So it was the first time that they decided we're going to use our bid rightfully, which did cause a bit of an uprising because we knocked out teams that had been training for four or five years for this.”
For reference, the South African team didn’t know they had a shot until about a year before the Olympics, giving them a much shorter period of time for preparation than many of their competitors.
“We didn't have as much preparation as we would have liked, but it was a great stepping stone. [It was an opportunity to] inspire the generations below us and future children, like, ‘If you keep on going, you can actually like make it big, or go to the highest level and achieve your dreams.’”
The women’s team finished 10th out of ten teams, but the results are still promising to those involved.
“It still feels surreal that I'm part of this whole process,” said Gerber. “It's just been amazing to see how it's grown. When I started on the national team, our biggest tournament was world champs, and there were no expectations. If we lost the game, I really thought it's an improvement. Like we were just happy to be there. Now it's becoming a little bit more intense. Because we went to the Olympics, they’re expecting a lot more from us, and the country as a whole is putting in a lot more resources to try and develop [South Africa’s water polo program] to almost bring it to pro status, hopefully in the next five years.”
With water polo seemingly catching on in South Africa, Gerber has high hopes for the future development of the sport.
“I really hope that a lot of people stick through it because our high school level is really big. A lot of high schools play and the quality of work in high school is massive, but then it drops down when they get to university level. I just hope that people see the opportunities that you can get through sticking it out further on and not just dropping it after high school,” Gerber reflected. “I hope that a lot more people see the opportunities that you can get and decide to stick it out for the long run, because our national team is very young, and it would be great to develop it for all the girls.”
In addition to being among the first class of South African women’s water polo Olympians, Gerber was also one of the first Lions to represent LMU water polo in the Olympics.
“When I applied to LMU and came to America, there was no prospect of even going to the Olympics. It wasn’t on the table. So one of my biggest achievements was being able to play at Division I … It was a big goal of mine. I was so happy to achieve that. So to be able to go to the Olympics and represent the University was a big thing for me because not a lot of people from South Africa play water polo in the United States,” said Gerber. “It just shows what you can achieve. You can come here and make the national team and represent your country. It was just like a big ‘oh my word’ moment, being like, I basically achieved all my goals. [To be] one of the first girls from LMU to be able to achieve that just shows the hard work that the coaches and the program puts in.”
For many athletes, competing in the Olympics is the highest achievement possible. For Gerber, the work is only just beginning. Even though she is quite accomplished in her career so far, she still has plenty of goals left to reach in the future.
“As a team, we're just focused on the season. We have a really strong team. One of my goals at the moment is just to do the best I can for my university team and hopefully win the conference this year or next year. Then, looking forward, I have quite a few years of eligibility left. So I am looking to see for quite a few years and just develop the school and our reputation. Long term, I'm hoping to make the 2024 and 2028 Olympics.”
