Throughout the past week, graduate student Jose Dominguez Alonso and freshman Toky Ranaivo have dismantled their competition on the courts. Just two weeks ago the duo earned West Coast Conference (WCC) Doubles Players of the Week honors due to their performances this year.
“I think without my parents, I wouldn't be here now, and also the coaches helped me a lot. I started when I was five years old. At the beginning, it was just for fun, but after my sisters and I started competing we always wanted to continue from then,” said Ranaivo.
Ranaivo praised the coaches’ style and ethics. Although the Lions are 6-15 on the season, this duo has certainly worked to turn things around.
“It's my first season here and I'm very excited to bring what I have learned to my team. I like how fast Jose can be on court and I learned a lot from him, especially in doubles because he has been playing college tennis. Personally, I think we work very well together and that is evident in our play. I am excited to see what the rest of our season is going to be like,” said Ranaivo.
As a pair, the two seem to complete each other. Dominguez Alonso’s experience of being a graduate student has led him to take on the big brother role over the young freshman Ranaivo.
“The thing that I like about Toky is that we have very similar mindsets playing doubles, we like to finish a lot of points at the net, as it’s one of our biggest strengths. We complement each other really well and I feel like I have been a good example for him for the future,” said Dominguez Alonso. “I have been playing college matches for four years and he is just a freshman, so I have been in a lot of those situations during a match, therefore I try to help him out whenever I can. He is a great guy and loves to work hard, he has a bright future.”
Dominguez Alonso's swan song is coming to a close, but he looks fondly on his time here as well as what might come to be in the future.
“The thing that made me very excited about this season was that the LMU men’s tennis [team] hasn’t reached the NCAA tournament for a long time. So, I wanted to give as much as I could to this program to make that possible. Also, I knew it was going to be my last year of eligibility so I also wanted to make sure I gave everything I had this year, so I could not regret it in the future,” Dominguez Alonso added.
The duo earned the team’s first WCC victory in Provo, Utah on April 16, as they defeated the BYU Cougars, 4-0. The two look to carry their momentum into the final week of the season when they face the University of San Francisco on April 23 and Santa Clara University on April 24.
