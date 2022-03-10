Julia Gamache joined the LMU rowing program for the 2019-2020 season, taking the lead role as men’s head coach. Gamache has a prestigious collegiate rowing career herself, as well as 12 years of coaching experience with San Diego State University, Washington State University, the University of Miami and the University of Washington. The men's rowing program at LMU hasn’t had many female coaches, a phenomenon that seems to be widespread.
“You know, at this point, I think I'm the only head female coach for D1 men’s rowing in the country, and I think there's only, like, two or three who do Division III or club, so it’s certainly hard ... I think with athletes, for the most part, I’ve been very well received,” said Gamache.
Many of the athletes on Gamache's team have never had a female head coach, and many of them didn't even start rowing until they reached college. However, Gamache is unperturbed.
“The athletes, if they know that I am the head coach and they come here, they want to row for me, then we don't tend to have a problem,” She said.
To Gamache, the key to success is finding a balance in practice.
“I think that I am pretty strict, but mostly I have a really good time,” she said, describing herself as a "goofball." In a recent scrimmage against Orange Coast College, she told her team to "scare the pants off" their opponents.
"'I don't care if you lose by a mile for the rest of the day, just jump out and scare them on the first round,’" she said. "Then they did. We didn't beat them, but it is the closest LMU has been in a very, very, very long time, you know? We're talking, like, a second difference in the boats ... I looked over at my boat and all of [my athletes] were just staring at me. They were breathing hard, and I gave them the thumbs up."
Creating a lighthearted atmosphere improves team culture, but it's important to know when to focus on work. Gamache stressed how critical it is to analyze situations before acting emotionally.
"I always talk with the guys about what’s sustainable motivation. Fear is not sustainable, right? Like, love, compassion, excitement, being happy, those are sustainable emotions… if I'm feeling tired and I'm enjoying myself I'm going to continue more, right? I'm gonna go further, but if I'm angry or scared of my coach or someone then I'm probably gonna toss in the towel ... I realize you can get a lot more out of people from being compassionate and listening to them than just shutting them down.”
Helping athletes find balance is important to Gamache not only in rowing, but in preparing for the real world.
“My goal is to make them good members of society,” she said. “There's no professional rowing, so they're going to go off in the world and work for a living and interact with people. It's incredibly important for me that they become positive members of society, create positive change, and I think that [rowing] is a good way to do it.”
Keeping this team dynamic is important to Gamache, and the team’s success is dependent on it. For this reason, Gamache has focused on recruiting over the past few years.
“The team is very different from than what it has been in the past. I think, two years before I got here, there was only one guy on the roster and now we have 25 people on the roster. I think a lot of that is the consistency of having the same head coach year after year," she explained. “You have to pick the right people for what your vision is and I think that in itself inspires them and they see that you believed in them to produce what you’re asking for.”
There's more that goes into recruiting than simply who is the fastest or strongest rower.
“The conversation has to be really good with me and the athlete. I think that also, being a female head coach, I kind of test the waters a little bit in conversations with them and see how they would react with my coaching style, but that really matters. I cannot have athletes undermine me as a head coach because of prejudices.”
Gamache also explained how crucial it is to select athletes who understand the goals of the program, and to find people whose values are aligned with hers and the team's.
“Right now, I'm recruiting guys where they get physically excited if you tell them ‘Hey, our mission is to build and I want you to be part of this team's building,’" she said. "All of the freshmen I've recruited for this year are like, ‘We're getting better and it's because of us!’"
The culture Gamache is building on her team is reflective of the community she's found so far at LMU.
“It’s a really great community. I’ve never coached at a private school before, or small school before, always used to big state schools. So I’ve actually really enjoyed the community, and I think that that has rubbed off on the athletes, so the people that come to LMU are the people you want to coach," She said. "I think it’s the small atmosphere, the small community, but I also think there’s a character to it. ”
Gamache still has plenty of goals going forward with the team.
"I think in general, goal wise, this program is on a build and we need to just get better every single week," she said. "[The athletes] need to form their own culture on the team and make sure that it's a culture that more people want to join ... I think that we will be successful at the end of the year if we can continue to bring in more high-level athletes who want to be a part of the team.”
