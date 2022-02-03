On National Girls and Women in Sports Day, which takes place each year during the first week of February, we acknowledge the achievements of female athletes and all of the women who have made their mark on the sports world.
To appreciate today’s star athletes, it is important to recognize the legends who came before them. These trailblazers broke barriers, shattered records and created a path for future generations of Lions.
While this is by no means a comprehensive list, it aims to highlight some of the incredible female athletes who have suited up for LMU.
In celebration of the Loyolan’s Centennial Anniversary, this timeline features clips from previous issues of the Loyolan dating back to 1975. For more content highlighting this publication’s 100-year history, check out our Centennial page.
Lynn Scott, ‘78
Scott, an exemplary tennis player, made history as LMU’s first female athlete to receive an athletic scholarship in 1975. After transferring to LMU from West L.A. College, she put up a dominant 20-0 record en route to back-to-back conference championships in her two years as a Lion. While she did not play in the 1977-'78 season, she stayed with LMU as an assistant coach and helped the Lions win a third straight conference title.
Karen Hock-Hjelm, ‘78, ‘81
A true pioneer, Hock-Hjelm created opportunities for women in not just one sport at LMU, but two. Alongside three other women, she successfully petitioned for LMU to create a women’s crew team. The team formed in 1975, and two years later Hock-Hjelm secured LMU’s first United States National Medal in crew. In addition to crew, she established herself as a member of the men’s cross country team, winning both a gold and a silver medal in U.S. national championships during her time as a graduate student.
Therese Kozlowski, ‘82
Kozlowski was a force to be reckoned with in cross country during her time as a Lion. Winning three consecutive West Coast Athletic Conference championships and an AIAW Division III National Championship in 1980, she cemented herself as one of the greatest runners in the history of LMU cross country.
Cheryl LaCour, ‘83
Among the most accomplished players in a long line of stars for women’s volleyball, LaCour set records for all-time kills and blocks. As a leader during the program’s transition from AIAW Division II to NCAA Division I, the team went 36-10 in their first Division I season. During her LMU career, LaCour racked up four team MVP awards and was named an All-American by the U.S. Volleyball Association.
Leslie Wohlford, ‘89
A threat in every aspect of the game, Wohlford set records for the women’s volleyball program in nine different statistical categories. In 1986, she helped the team upset No. 1 UCLA in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. She was honored with First Team All-WCC recognition twice during her career as a Lion.
Sherri Brown, ‘94
Brown was a stand-out player for women’s basketball and one of the program’s all-time greatest rebounders, setting records for rebounding average in a season and in a career. She was named First Team All-WCC in back-to-back seasons.
Sarah Noriega, ‘95
As one of the most decorated players in the history of the women’s volleyball program, Noriega accumulated an impressive collection of accolades including AVCA First Team All-American, Volleyball Magazine All-American, three-time All-WCC First Team, 1997 WCC Player of the Year, three-time All-District VIII Squad and LMU Female Athlete of the Year. In 1997, she led the entire nation in kill average (6.90). Noriega went on to compete with Team USA in the 2000 Olympic Games.
Sarah McFarland, ‘00
McFarland was one of the top collegiate volleyball players in the country during her LMU career, leading the nation in kills for two years in a row. Her resume includes three-time First Team All-WCC, three-time AVCA All-Region, two-time AVCA All-American, two-time LMU Female Athlete of the Year and two-time AVCA National Player of the Week.
Tracy Sharp, ‘00
A dominant goalkeeper, Sharp was the first soccer player to be selected to the LMU Hall of Fame. She was the 1998 WCC Defender of the Year, and also was honored as a College Soccer News All-American, three-time Soccer Buzz All-Region selection, two-time NSCAA All-Region selection and three-time All-WCC selection. Also a talent in the classroom, she was a WCC Scholar-Athlete all four years at LMU.
Bryn Britton, ‘02
One of the greatest talents in LMU women’s basketball history, Britton was formerly the program’s all-time leading scorer. She received three First Team All-WCC honors in her college career.
Edit Pakay, ‘03
Pakay was a dual-threat in cross country and tennis, with incredible accomplishments in both. Named the 2002 LMU Female Athlete of the Year, she was a two-time First Team All-WCC honoree in singles. She made the WCC Championship in both sports, winning the 2001 WCC Cross Country Individual Championship and reaching the WCC Tennis Championship in 2002.
Laura Mickelson, ‘08
Mickelson made history for LMU as the University’s first female athlete to reach the NCAA Outdoor Track Championships. In cross country, she was a three-time First Team All-WCC honoree and won the individual title in the 2006 WCC women’s cross country. In back-to-back years, she competed in the NCAA Cross Country Championships.
Sam Fischer, ‘12
As the greatest softball player to take the field for LMU, Fischer still holds a number of all-time records including home runs (65) and RBIs (172). She was the first player in program history to be selected as an All-American and was First Team All-PCSC. After graduating from LMU in 2012, Fischer joined the USA National Team.
Tara Erdmann, ‘12
Erdmann was selected as an All-American an astonishing seven times in cross country and track during her LMU career. Starting out strong from the moment she stepped foot on campus, she was named both the WCC and LMU Freshman of the Year. A two-time LMU Female Athlete of the Year, she set four LMU all-time records in the 2010 track season and held the fastest 10k time in all of Division I in 2011.
Alex Cowling, ‘13
Cowling is widely considered the best player in LMU women’s basketball history. She continues to rank No. 1 all-time in career points (2,219) scoring average (17.5), field goals made (823), free throws made (452) and rebounds (939). During her freshman year she was named WCC Newcomer of the Year and chosen for the WCC All-Freshman Team, and she was First Team All-WCC three times.
Tess Reid, ‘20
Reid was a talented setter for women’s volleyball, leading the WCC in assists during her junior and senior seasons. In her career with LMU, Reid was a two-time All-WCC First Team selection, an AVCA Division I All-American, a WCC Player of the Week and was named to the U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team. After a stellar junior season, Reid was chosen as LMU’s Female Athlete of the Year and represented LMU in the U.S. Women’s National Team Open Tryouts.
These legendary athletes of LMU’s past have paved the way for all of the women who will don crimson and blue in the years to come. As we celebrate the accomplishments of today’s Lions, let’s remember the impacts of those who came before.
This is the opinion of Ellie Kinney, a senior communication studies major from Boston. Email comments to ekinney@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
