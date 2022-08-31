The LMU men’s basketball team kicked off their preseason overseas with on and off-the-court excitement in Europe. Having improved team chemistry, along with the big wins they garnered abroad, the Lions look to use this trip as a momentum booster for the beginning of the regular season.
The Lions hit Italy first where they did some sightseeing in Rome and played in the first of their three exhibition games in Europe. The Lions played their first game with the new squad against the Rome All-Stars where they dominated, winning 102-42.
The next stop was Athens, Greece, where they played their final games against the Greek All-Stars, winning both in a convincing fashion. The Lions ended their first game against the Greek All-Stars with a 15-point win, and won their second game 94-65. The Lions had a successful overseas trip, finishing with a 3-0 record.
In addition to winning, what made the trip special for the team was the opportunity to build team chemistry. The Lions have new faces in the locker room from both the transfer portal and incoming first-year players, including graduate student Justin Ahrens who transferred from The Ohio State University. Ahrens played four seasons with the Buckeyes, where he shot 39% from the three point line and played in three NCAA tournaments. The Lions’ addition of Ahrens will be significant to the team's future for his outside scoring ability and tournament experience.
Ahrens believes the summer tour was important to get him and his fellow players, like Chance Stephens and Noah Taitz, immersed in the team's culture.
“It’s been great, honestly. I love it here,” Ahrens said. “The team has done a great job with welcoming me with open arms ... a lot of teams would look at a grad transfer and be like ‘he’s only here for a year, we don’t care about him,’ but that hasn’t been the case at all since I’ve been here. Everybody is loving, caring and it's a family atmosphere. We all really got one goal in mind and that’s to win games.”
Ahrens noted that it was great to get to know his new teammates on the court, but that there were plenty of other highlights. Sightseeing, hanging out on the beach and spending quality time was "huge" for the team.
“Honestly, [the most surprising thing was] just how beautiful Greece was. I knew it was an island and it was really nice but it was breathtaking how amazing that part of the trip was. I’m a beach guy — I like being at the beach, that made it that much better. I would say Greece, in general, was the most eye-opening part of the trip,” said Ahrens.
There were plenty of eye-opening experiences on the trip, like the fact that European teams have a "more fundamental" playing style than American teams. Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the trip was the reception the team got from locals.
“We got a tall team, so immediately the regular civilian there is going to be like ‘they play some kind of sport.’ A lot of people over there knew we were basketball players and came up to us and said hi," said Ahrens. "There were even a couple people that were like ‘oh, LMU,’ like ‘Loyola Marymount, I know where that is,’ things like that. There were more interactions than I expected going into the trip from people that live in Europe. It was really cool."
The Lions will continue their play outside of Gersten Pavilion, participating in the Jamaica Classic in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The Lions will face off against Georgetown University on Nov. 18 and the team thinks it’s going to be an exciting and successful trip. Ahrens is looking forward to seeing the resort, but the main attraction is of course the game.
“I really think we can win it all. We’re going to be excited for that one,” he said.
