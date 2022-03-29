Due to their low round performances in The Prestige Individual Tournament and finishing 10-under in their first tournament, the Lions were invited to the 32nd Oregon Duck Invitational on March 21-22. The LMU men’s golf team performed well while under the spotlight as they put themselves into fourth place out of 14 teams on the first day of the tournament. The competition included players from Arizona State University, Boise State University, Cal Poly, University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Grand Canyon University, University of Idaho, University of Utah, University of the Pacific, San Jose State, Santa Clara, Seattle University and the University of Washington.
As individuals, the Lions’ trio of sophomore Riley Lewis (71-74-145), junior Tony Hendricks (75-70-145) and redshirt senior Cameron Meeks (72-73-145) finished in a three-way tie for 18th place out of 91 in the tournament. Freshman Alejandro Alonso also played well and finished in 39th place for the Lions, shooting 76-72-148.
The team is currently ranked 74th out of nearly 300 Division I teams in the country, and hopes to keep their success going as they finish the season.
“We all come together and support each other so that we can achieve our goal of making it to the national championship," said sophomore Caden McMackin. "LMU’s golf team is not a team but rather a brotherhood. We have three more events left this year and the team has never been more motivated. We are all committed to being better and we love to win."
The three events that McMackin mentioned are the Wyoming Cowboy Classic, the El Macero Classic and the West Coast Conference (WCC) Championships.
“I credit our success to consistency in week-to-week schedule around tournaments, nobody unnecessarily skips practices unless in the heat of midterms, and everyone shows up committed and determined to push each other," said Lewis. "I am excited to see how we handle being in the position we are in and to having more opportunities like we did in Oregon to compete against the best of the best in collegiate golf. I can't wait to see all the work we put in pay off."
In the tournament prior to the Oregon Duck Invitational, the Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic, the Lions made the largest jump at the perfect time. As a collective, the Lions had a great last day as they shot 5-under, which shot them into the top seven out of the 16 teams. In total, the Lions shot 288-291-283-862, causing them to finish into the 7th position in the final tournament standings.
“Both Coach Jason and Mike have great practice schedules that allow us to work on what we need and also compete at a very high level. Also, the team communication is one that I have never experienced before. Golf is a very individualistic sport but it does not seem like it when being a part of this team. I am most excited to see how far this team can go. Our goal is to make the national championship in Scottsdale, Arizona. Having a great end to our season at the conference tournament should be a solid stepping stone to help us get there,” said Hendricks.
The team will look to carry this momentum when they travel to Chandler, Arizona, to play in the Wyoming Cowboy Classic on both April 4 and 5.
