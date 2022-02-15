LMU’s soccer program has undoubtedly improved in recent years. In the 2020-2021 season, the team went undefeated with a record of 6-0-3. In their most recent season, they continued to dominate, boasting a record of 12-4-2. The NCAA currently has LMU ranked 34th in the nation.
The team's success didn't just fall from the sky. Players have had to step up in big ways, and goalkeeper Jacob Jackson became a team leader overnight. Jackson helped LMU keep an impressive 19-12 goals scored to goals allowed ratio in the 2021 season. On top of that, he averaged an impressive 80.6% save percentage for the season, seventh in all of NCAA Division 1 soccer. Jackson earned himself both West Coast Conference Goalkeeper of the Year and a selection to the All-WCC First Team selection in each of his last two seasons with LMU.
Both the team and Jackson’s success brought a lot of attention to his play, and he was sought after in the 2022 MLS draft. He was eventually drafted 24th overall by the New England Revolution.
The hard work continues 💪 pic.twitter.com/4bDCcWD3bz— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) February 15, 2022
“It’s a dream come true,” said Jackson. “I always wanted to be drafted. I always wanted to be a part of a major league soccer team. That’s been my dream and my goal since I started playing soccer.”
Last season, the New England Revolution, otherwise known as the Revs, finished in first place in the Eastern Conference. On top of that, they finished with 73 points, the most points out of any club in the MLS. The Revs might be one of the most ideal teams for a young player like Jackson to develop and grow.
Furthermore, many players on the Revs are also on the United States men’s national team, including goalkeeper Matt Turner. Turner is currently with the national team fighting for a spot in the World Cup in their qualifying matches.
“I can’t wait to learn from him,” said Jackson. “Whatever he has to say I’m going to take that in and pretty much engrain that into my head because he is so well accomplished.”
The LMU soccer program has made a huge step in the right direction recently and Jackson is proof of that. It is not easy to be drafted 24th overall, and it speaks to both Jackson’s talent as a player and the success of the team.
On Feb. 15, Jackson was officially signed to the first team of the Revs. He will now begin the next stage of his career as a professional goalkeeper in the MLS.
