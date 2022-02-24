On Feb.18, the famous NBA All-Star weekend began, which means the season has come to a one-week intermission. At this current point in the season, basketball fans are able to examine their favorite team’s chances of reaching not only the playoffs, but also the finals. In the current standings, the Miami Heat are tied with the Chicago Bulls for the best record in the Eastern Conference with a record of 38-21. The Phoenix Suns lead the Western Conference with a record of 48-10. This past weekend, the Loyolan spoke to LMU students about their favorite teams’ performance throughout the 2022 season.
“Giannis is living up to his high expectations, as always. I truly believe that we can repeat this year due to how prolific our ball movement is. We’ve got shooters everywhere and they aren’t afraid of taking the last shot,” said Hunter Simpson, a junior finance major and a die-hard Bucks fan.
"If we were able to trade for Stephen Curry, we would 100% go 82-0,” Simpson said, when asked who his dream player would be to play alongside Giannis. That is pure confidence from a Milwaukee native.
Mairead Geiran, a freshman marketing major, is a huge Golden State Warriors fan. Geiran was completely surprised at how well the Warriors are performing this season even after missing out on shooting guard Klay Thompson for a majority of the season thus far.
“The Warriors have the best player in the NBA and his name is Stephen Curry. He is too nice with the three ball and, now I truly believe his shooting ability can take us anywhere,” she claimed. Geiran truly believes that Stephen Curry can do no wrong.
On the topic of Western Conference teams, Laurie Younes, a sophomore political science major, is an enormous Clippers fan. Younes was excited to talk about how Paul George was her favorite player and how “lethal” of a shooter and leader he is. However, she is “disappointed about how we are under performing as a whole because of how many key players are hurt. The Clippers' curse definitely is real.”
Lastly, Luca Vitale, a junior economics major, roots for the true hometown team –– the Los Angeles Lakers. Vitale is a believer in “the King," Lebron James. That said, he wasn’t so optimistic about the Lakers’ playoff odds.
“We are like negative [four] games. We are honestly pretty horrible,” he said. Even if you have such high hopes for “the King," it is understood that basketball is a team sport.
The diversity and passion that the LMU student population has for their NBA teams is clear. As the season progresses, students will look to see how their teams perform, especially with playoffs right around the corner.
