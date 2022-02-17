On Sunday, Feb. 13, the Los Angeles Rams faced the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. In a balanced effort that came down to the wire, it was the home team, Los Angeles Rams, that rose to the occasion and secured their second Super Bowl victory in team history. Since this year's Super Bowl was in L.A., LMU students had a lot to say about the outcome of the game.
“I thought the Rams had the easy dub, but it ended up being a closer game than I thought,” said freshman management and leadership major Jason Blanco. “It’s sick that the L.A. team got to play in L.A. at their home stadium.”
SoFi Stadium was packed, as celebrities and fans gathered for the first Super Bowl played in Los Angeles since 1993.
“I think being in L.A. brought a lot more attention to it. It was cool to see a lot of the celebrities at the game. It being in L.A. made me more excited for it, especially living in L.A.,” said freshman business administration major Justin Moss.
The game was close from start to finish. Both teams had numerous opportunities to take control of the game, but the high level of intensity made it a back-and-forth effort. Odell Beckham Jr. and Aaron Donald made significant contributions to the Ram's victory, but Cooper Kupp was the X factor. Recording two touchdowns, Kupp won the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award.
“I was hyped because the Rams are my team and it was a close game,” Blanco said. “I was hyped after the last touchdown drive by Cooper Kupp. I’m glad we didn’t throw a pick — the Seahawks should have ran the ball.”
Though the Bengals played a competitive game, they unfortunately fell short to complete a game-winning drive as they searched for their first Super Bowl win in franchise history. Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow played a great game, but it was the Rams' defense that secured the win for the home team.
“I was somewhat disappointed by the outcome because I wanted the Bengals to win,” Moss said. “At the same time, I’m happy for the Rams [because] they got a lot of players I like. They deserve to win, but I wish the Bengals found a way to win.”
With the Super Bowl being a success in L.A., it’s going to be interesting where it would rank among other Super Bowl performances.
“I’d say my favorite Super Bowl was Patriots vs. Falcons, but I think this Super Bowl had one of the best halftime shows. It was a great playoff run for [the Rams],” Blanco said.
Moss agreed, stating that the Super Bowl with the Patriots and Falcons was also his favorite game.
As the city of L.A. celebrates a Super Bowl that couldn’t have been better written in the history books, the Rams can look back at this moment as a monumental point in L.A. sports history.
