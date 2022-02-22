Year in and year out, LMU’s most attended sports events are its basketball games against Gonzaga. The Bulldogs are consistently a top team in the West Coast Conference (WCC) every year and are usually March Madness contenders. Just last season, the Bulldogs men's team had an undefeated record and went all the way to the finals of the NCAA tournament finals where Baylor handed them their first loss. In the most recent NBA draft, two of their players, Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert, were drafted in the top 15 picks. This year, Gonzaga has added freshman Chet Holmgren to the men's team, a five-star recruit and one of the most highly anticipated draft prospects yet.
All of this is to say that the Gonzaga vs. LMU home games deserve the hype surrounding it.
The men's and women's games were originally scheduled for Jan. 1—during winter break—but were postponed due to concerns surrounding the spread of the omicron variant. Since its cancellation, students and fans have been eagerly awaiting news of when the games would be held.
On Feb. 15, the WCC declared the games a no-contest, meaning the games would not be rescheduled or played, a shock to both players and supporters.
Craig Pintens, LMU’s athletic director, gave this statement to the Loyolan:
“We are disappointed that we had two of our most anticipated games declared no-contest. Efforts were made to reschedule, but without mutually agreeable dates, the decision was made by the WCC office to declare it a no-contest.”
LMU has already been struggling with fan presence at their sports events, and this news certainly will not help. It's also safe to say the Lions men's team would have loved to take another crack at the Bulldogs, given their previous 34-point loss to them earlier this season.
With a capacity of around 4,150, Gersten Pavilion should be so loud that Westchester residents are calling in noise complaints. However, LMU can’t manage to get the stadium even half full most nights. As previously mentioned in a Loyolan article by sports editor Catherine Galanti, this issue was ever-clear when Grand Canyon University had more fans at Gersten Pavilion than LMU did on Nov. 29.
The improvement of LMU's sports programs is dependent on the improvement of fan-turnout at each team's games. This is done through sponsored events, tailgates, providing free transportation for fans to games and certainly playing their most anticipated games each season.
Since Gonzaga's finals appearance in spring 2021, LMU fans have been looking forward to this game for almost a year. With the news of the game being declared a no-contest, LMU fans will have to wait yet another year before they can potentially watch the showdown against Gonzaga in the comfort of Gersten Pavilion.
This is the opinion of Ben Barrett, a senior journalism major from Brooklyn, New York. Email comments to cgalant1@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
