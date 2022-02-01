Ever since the first time she played the sport, Megan Rice has been obsessed with volleyball. Throughout elementary and middle school, Rice was actually a basketball player. It wasn’t until she attended one of her older brother’s volleyball games, where the coach asked if she wanted to join in, that she fell in love with the sport.
When she was just 14 years old, Rice had already committed to play Division I volleyball at the University of California, Santa Barbara. After spending a year there, she decided she wanted to study business, which the school did not offer. After speaking with LMU head coach Aaron Mansfield and touring the school, Rice decided to transfer to LMU.
“When I came on my visit, I felt at home right away,” said Rice. “The culture, the girls, Coach Mansfield, it all just felt really right.”
In her first season with LMU, Rice finished with 318 kills, 25 aces and 57 blocks, earning herself a spot on the first All-WCC team. However, in the very last regular conference game of that season, Rice tore her ACL, MCL and meniscus; all grade three tears. Due to the major setback, she was given the opportunity to redshirt her junior year.
For many, an injury of that caliber could have been career-ending. For Rice, it was quite the opposite. After coming back from her redshirt season, she decided to double down on volleyball and join beach volleyball. Since then, Rice has been a leader for both teams.
This has become a new trend in the college volleyball world. According to the Association of Volleyball Professionals, in the 2018-2019 season, 407 student athletes played both beach and indoor volleyball. Rice is a prime example of cultivating success on both courts.
Last year, LMU’s beach volleyball team went on a historic run, and Rice helped lead the way. For the first time in program history, the team made it to the NCAA tournament where they fought all the way to the semi-finals before falling to No. 2 USC. They finished the season ranked No. 5 overall, the highest in program history.
Rice’s exceptional play earned her a spot on the All-WCC beach volleyball first team and the USA beach volleyball national team, alongside LMU head coach John Mayer. With the national team, Rice finished with a 18-12 record in dual pairs at the 1 spot.
Now that Rice is in her last semester after six years of playing college volleyball, what’s next for her career? She seems to already have the answer to that.
“I love volleyball so much, I’m definitely going to look for opportunities to play volleyball for fun,” said Rice. “While I’ll really miss the team aspects of it, my heart is really more into staying home and playing for fun and keeping it as a piece of my life.”
With the indoor volleyball season coming to an end, expectations for Rice and the beach volleyball team are high. They will look to have another strong season this spring following last year's exceptional performance. It will also be the last time Lions fans get a glimpse of Rice's skills before she departs the LMU Athletics program forever.
