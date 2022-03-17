The 2022 season has been a remarkable one for LMU men’s soccer; the team finished with an impressive record of 12-4-2. After 24 years, Coach Paul Krumpe has decided to step down as head coach and has chosen to remain on the sidelines as an assistant. In his time at LMU, Coach Krumpe led the team to three West Coast Conference Championships.
To fill the coaching gap left by Krumpe, the team signed a new head coach, Kyle Schmid, to lead the group for their upcoming season. Schmid has an impressive coaching pedigree, as he previously coached at Cal State Fullerton, UC Riverside and Cal State Northridge, and has worked with the Lions since 2018. Since joining the team in 2018, Schmid has moved up from an assistant coach to associate head coach in 2019. Now, he has the opportunity to hold the reins and guide this team to another successful season.
“We have a great group of young men and I want to help them develop as not only soccer players, but also as men … I want to enhance what we have been doing and I want to continuously push the bar with this team,” said Coach Schmid.
“[Coach Schmid] has been the assistant coach since I joined the team and he has always had a very big role in decisions and practices already. So the change doesn’t feel much different than before, especially with Krumpe and his knowledge still around helping,” said Carson Kendall, a freshman forward for the team.
“I am both excited and saddened because Paul Krumpe has given every part of himself to this program and is such a well-rounded and smart coach and he will be dearly missed. However, on the bright side, Kyle has both of those characteristics as well and has so much potential as a head coach," said Kendall. "I think with what Krumpe has started and what Kyle is going to continue, this team will go places it’s never been before. Kyle is determined and will prove to the rest of the country that LMU men’s soccer will be one of the best programs in the country."
“My initial thoughts were that LMU men’s soccer is lucky to keep Coach Kyle, and better yet, have him take the head coach position. Coach Paul Krumpe had an amazing run with the program, I think he made the right decision to pass the torch and have Coach Kyle run with the program and take the lead. Coach Kyle deserves it,” said Aiden Spagnoli, a sophomore center midfielder.
The team’s standards are high this upcoming season as they expect to make and perform well in the NCAA tournament, as well as take home another WCC championship. They are confident in their squad and their abilities; however, the loss of many key seniors this year will prove to be a challenge for the new leaders. Coach Schmid will look to improve the team’s chemistry as well as clean up certain offensive schemes and set pieces, which was something that the team has overlooked the past couple of seasons.
“Personally, I am very excited for the coaching change. I believe Coach Kyle has what it takes to bring LMU men’s soccer to another WCC Championship, and to the NCAA Tournament. I am excited to see all that we accomplish with Coach Kyle as head coach,” said Spagnoli.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.