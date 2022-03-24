Disclaimer: this article discusses sensitive topics including suicide.
News broke earlier this month that Katie Meyer, Stanford University women’s soccer player, was pronounced dead due to suicide at 22 years old. Meyer was a goalkeeper and helped lead Stanford to the 2019 NCAA championship.
Moments like these in the sports world are a reminder of all the work athletes put into their craft, especially collegiate players. College athletes deal with a ton of pressure as they transition from the high school level to a new, highly competitive level where they must balance school, training, scholarships and other commitments.
Poppy Frost, a member of the LMU women’s rowing team, is a strong advocate for mental health. As the president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Executive-Board, Frost uses her position to discuss this topic. Recently, SAAC has used social media to open up the conversation regarding mental health.
“On our Instagram, we do Mental Health Mondays, so we just kind of post quick facts about mental health and other resources,” Frost said. “Our deputy athletic director … had put together like a resource packet. It's like a PDF and we put it on our Instagram Linktree, and I think it’s also been sent to the athletes.”
Frost has faced her own internal struggles. “Especially freshman year I had a lot of mental health struggles regarding, you know, just the adjustment towards being a student-athlete, especially at a Division I level … I think I had 18 credits freshman year and also 20 hours of practice and then potentially trying to get a job. Things just kind of quickly amp up,” said Frost. “I know that a lot of student-athletes struggle with mainly just a [time management] thing, and that can then push other underlying mental health issues."
Frost has used the resources LMU provides but still sees room for improvement.
“I think like any school, it could get better,” she commented. “I think student-athletes really need to amp up the talk … I think it starts with us, and I think that Athletics serves as a really great resource for us to then amplify our voice."
Ashley Armstrong, deputy athletic director at LMU, oversees many aspects of the athletic department. One notable responsibility is working with coaches, other athletic staff and student-athletes regarding mental health and opening up the conversation about it.
As a former collegiate athlete herself, Armstrong understands the athletes’ experiences and she teaches them to cope with the emotions they may face on a daily basis.
“The challenge is, there is no one size fits all … it’s about how do we provide students with skills to manage their emotions … I think the challenge is that sometimes what student-athletes face are unique to their experience,” she noted.
These experiences go beyond the normal everyday stressors, as athletes must face high expectations, train and practice every day and manage physical and mental strain.
“One of the things we do internally is we’re always looking for red flags,” Armstrong revealed. “How do we look at those red flags and connect the dots and pull the student aside and find out what’s going on and have a deeper conversation?”
As mandated reporters, if a student-athlete seems to be struggling, the athletics staff is obligated to step in. Armstrong supports the athletes in using the resources on campus. The department works closely with Student Psychological Services (SPS) and Community of Care, people who are certified to discuss mental health with the athletes.
“We aren’t therapists. It is really challenging to make sure we have those lines in place,” she noted.
Additionally, the athletic department provides athletes with more resources that LMU doesn’t already provide.
"One of the things that we obviously provide is information and resources to our student-athletes … I kind of put together information with quick links. Again, one of the things I always want to make sure as an athletic department [is that] we’re not recreating the wheel for what else is going on on campus,” Armstrong elaborated.
Although Armstrong has transformed the department, she still wants more for the program regarding mental health in the future.
“I will be the first to say, we need to do more,” she explained. “I think there’s still this stigma and so [we want to be] making sure that we're talking about it, addressing it and calling it what it is, but also trying to arm our students with tools, because some of it is just understanding what your triggers are, and how to best manage those … we have to do a better job with arming our student-athletes with tools to self-regulate so to speak ... I definitely see the same issues with campuses across the country.”
If you or someone you love is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK or text 741741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor. Contact Student Psychological Services at LMU for confidential care at (310) 338-2868, located on the second floor of the Burns Recreation Center. For emergencies, call 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.