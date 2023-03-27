With the end of their historic 2022-23 campaign, the LMU men’s basketball team and coaching staff now turn their attention to progressing during the offseason for the fall. The offseason is in full swing for the Lions, the team could be seeing the departure of players and coaches from the program
Projected No. 9 in the West Coast Conference (WCC) preseason poll for the 2022-23 season, the Lions surprised many with their performance, exceeding preseason expectations and finishing with a 19-12 overall record while securing the No. 4 spot in the WCC.
This season, LMU became the first WCC team in history to defeat Brigham Young University (BYU), Gonzaga University and Saint Mary’s College in the same season — besting two nationally ranked teams. Additionally, the Lions defeated Wake Forest University to win the Jamaica Classic, and ending their 56-year winless drought against Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) teams.
As the Lions enter the offseason, the team will undoubtedly look to build on their impressive achievements from this past season. With the departure of key players, the team will need to find ways to fill the gaps left by their departing key contributors.
The team will be losing their breakout player who played a key role in their historic campaign, graduate guard Cam Shelton. Shelton certainly became a standout player in both the conference and the country this season, averaging 21.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists while being named to the All-WCC First Team and a finalist for the Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award. Shelton's departure will undoubtedly be a big loss for the team, and they will need to find new ways to fill the void left by his absence at the guard position.
Looking forward, the Lions have a few key factors to consider; firstly, the uncertainty surrounding head coach Stan Johnson. With the recent news about his potential departure from the program, the team could be seeing a significant loss in leadership by Johnson. Johnson was one of a select group of candidates for the open head coaching position at the University of California, Berkeley (Cal). In his years as head coach for the Lions, Johnson has formulated a team culture, identity and play style that has played a big role in the team's recent success.
The rumors surrounding the potential departure of Johnson may have a significant impact on the team's future. Following the news, five players have entered the transfer portal. Junior guard Jalin Anderson, freshman guard Chance Stephens, senior guard Kwane Marble, junior guard Kian Nader and redshirt freshman guard James Nobles are among the players who may leave the program.
Anderson and Stephens were significant role players for the team this season and were projected to take a big leap in leadership and production next season. With their potential loss, the team would be losing their third leading scorer in Anderson and third leading 3-point shooter in Stephens. The departure of these players could leave the team with some significant gaps to fill, making the coming months of recruitment even more critical for the Lions.
One positive for the Lions is the return of senior forward Keli Leaupepe, who has been a key contributor for the Lions. Leaupepe averaged a career high in points, rebounds and assists this season and can be expected to take over the team next season as Shelton exits.
The team signed nationally-ranked high school prospect Aaron McBride earlier this season.
Next season will certainly be an interesting one for the Lions. With the potential departure of Johnson and key contributors for the Lions and the new addition of McBride and the return of Leaupepe, uncertainty remains central in the upcoming months for the program.
