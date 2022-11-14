LMU's Spirit Squad is taking a new direction with the addition of Kenneth Hayes as head coach. As such, the Loyolan asked a few questions to see what the future holds for him and the squad this upcoming season.
Allegra Coleman (A.C.): What experience or background do you have with cheerleading and dance, if any?
Kenneth Hayes (K.H.): I have been cheering and coaching for a little over 10 years. I’ve cheered at El Camino College and Santa Monica College. I cheered All Star Cheer at Top Gun All Stars, and at my current gym, Cheer 360, in Torrance, California.
A.C: What made you apply for this position specifically at LMU?
K.H: It got referred to me, and honestly, I have always wanted to coach college. It’s very much a coaching checklist of mine, and when the opportunity arose, I thought it was a perfect setting and the perfect location, the type of community, so LMU was a great choice.
A.C: What direction are you trying to take the Spirit Squad this season?
K.H: Right off the bat, I would say just taking them into a more structured type of program. I think the athletes on the program are very talented and I think on their own they’re working really hard, but they just needed a little bit of structural things. And then they definitely all want to be very competitive and that’s great for me to know that it’s coming from them ... that makes my job a lot easier, teaching new skills, working on new things and they’re always excited to push themselves. So a competitive and structural direction, I guess.
A.C: Coming into the program, what changes did you see needed to be made to the program?
K.H: I just saw a lot of cleanliness issues. Like any new coach when they work with a new team, there’s always little things to tweak, or little things to teach and a lot of things to fill in like a dance here, a cheer there, different motions ... Not necessarily a complete rebranding — just bringing new ideas and fun things to do for them at the games.
A.C: You mentioned that you wanted to have a competitive aspect this year — the team planning to compete this year or in years to come?
K.H: Yes, we are currently planning to compete this year.
A.C: How soon is the first competition the Spirit Squad is planning to compete in?
K.H: I believe that the first competition is planned to be maybe the USA National, but that’s up in the air. We’re trying to find different ones to go to.
