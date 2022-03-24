The 2022 season has been a very successful one so far for the women’s beach volleyball team as they currently hold an impressive record of 14-1. In fact, the team is ranked fifth in the entire nation, and the team has sparked momentum with a seven-game winning streak.
Just recently, the team swept the University of Southern Mississippi 5-0 in both of their matches, continuing their success from the previous week at the Cal Poly Tournament. However, the team’s true strength will be tested this weekend when they participate in the West Coast Conference Challenge from March 25-26 in Santa Cruz, California.
“I would credit our team’s success to our coaches. Our coaches have helped us become prepared to think for ourselves and not need the answer from them," said Jacinda Ramirez, a sophomore business undeclared major. "Often times, we don’t have a coach on our court, but we feel comfortable and confident in this setting because they have prepared us in a way that most other schools don’t.”
While the team has found success so far, there will still be challenges to overcome in the rest of the season.
“We’re getting into the last stretch of the season, where we’re going to play tough matches against really good teams," said senior management major Reka Orsi Toth. "This means that we need to be really smart about making the adjustments and improvements we need between each match up, especially when playing the same opponents."
Regardless of the teams they face, it seems that the Lions' greatest competition is themselves.
“I think that we have very high standards of ourselves and the pairs that are playing that may get caught up and frustrated when we feel like we’re not playing our best. Everyone is very hard on themselves because we know how good we can be, which is an awesome quality to have," said graduate player Avery Poppinga. "I believe that we’re successful because we play with confidence. Our practices are mentally incredibly challenging so once it comes to game time, we can play free.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.