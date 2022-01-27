With the NCAA announcing they will allow athletes to profit off their names and likeness, questions are now being raised regarding what form of marketing players and institutions will carry out toward their athletic image. Whether it’s through the institution directly or external promotion, the new era of player-specific advertising will enhance the collegiate sports experience.
College athletes finally getting the opportunity to market themselves is an important advancement for the empowerment of student-athletes. It’s fundamental that athletes are able to market themselves and profit, as it adds a new aspect to the student-athlete experience.
Particularly at a collegiate athletic program like LMU, marketing player names and likeness would greatly benefit both athletes and the athletic program itself, as it would optimize new opportunities on both sides.
Athletes having the chance to market themselves as a performer grants them a new form of power. The ability for a student-athlete to profit off their performance makes the college athletic experience one step closer to that of a professional's.
With this new power, well-known LMU athletes who have made a name for themselves off their performance, like Eli Scott, can market themselves through endorsements, personal brands and collegiate apparel. These outside revenue sources give athletes a taste of what marketing in the professional scene will look like.
At LMU, sales of merchandise specific to an athlete's name and likeness would significantly benefit both the athletes and the athletic program. Because the University heavily markets their high-profile athletes, the student-athletes should have the opportunity to profit. And, especially, at a place where school spirit can be lackluster, LMU instilling a market of individual player jerseys and merchandise would boost the school's support for athletics.
Being able to purchase an Eli Scott, Ariel Johnson or Megan Rice jersey, for example, would inspire more support for LMU’s athletic department. Attendance for sporting events at LMU has seemed to take a dip this year, and with other institutions showing their school spirit against LMU, it’s crucial that the student body comes out to support their Lions in action.
Not only would the marketing of player merchandise and apparel raise the school spirit at LMU, but it would also allow for LMU’s athletic department to be more recognizable. Though LMU is far from being on the collegiate athletic status of the powerhouses of the NCAA, creating a market for LMU’s top talent would be a push in the right direction.
The era of marketing a collegiate athlete's likeness will greatly benefit athletes and athletic organizations. As we move toward the empowerment of collegiate athletes, it's only a matter of time before we see a world where college athletes get paid.
This is the opinion of Khassim Diakhate, a freshman journalism major from Seattle.
