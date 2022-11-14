Soccer. Football. It’s the world’s most popular sport. It’s a sport that is beautiful and delicate, yet brutal and heartbreaking. It's a game, yes, but for many, it's more. It's a lifestyle; it’s art.
Through it all, perhaps the greatest attribute of the game is its ability to connect so many different kinds of people. From small mining towns in Wales to entire continents, the sport is able to unite people in ways that perhaps no other person, place or thing can.
The greatest example of this is the FIFA World Cup. For the uninitiated, the World Cup is a global soccer tournament held once every four years. The entirety of the tournament takes place in a designated host country.
The host country is decided by FIFA through an application process, known as bidding, where FIFA, as the international soccer governing body, looks at each country’s application to see who is the best fit to host the tournament. These host countries are chosen multiple years before they are scheduled to host as a way to give the host proper time to prepare for the tournament.
In 2010, FIFA chose Qatar to be the host for the 2022 World Cup tournament.
This would end up becoming a decision that would lead to the death of at least 6,500 migrant workers.
Qatar only had one stadium in 2010 and needed to build seven new stadiums along with an airport and other essential infrastructure to support an event of this magnitude. To build all of this, they needed workers. As a result, Qatar enlisted the help of migrant workers from outside countries to come work in Qatar.
Many of these migrant workers had to work in brutal conditions, which included doing hard labor in the notorious Qatar heat — the same heat that prompted FIFA to make this World Cup take place in the winter instead of its usual summer time slot. These brutal work conditions were compounded by the fact that these workers were forced to live in labor camps. The living conditions would only worsen for the workers as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the camps hard.
For most of these workers, there was no way of getting out of this situation since Qatar would not let them return to their home country. One instance of this came in 2015 when Qatar refused to let Nepali workers visit their families after the Nepal earthquake.
The worst part of all of this is that it could have been prevented if FIFA had kept Qatar accountable.
Although it can be said that FIFA has been — in certain ways — held accountable for its actions regarding the Qatar World Cup, it is not in the way you might think. Back in 2015, several FIFA executives were arrested as part of a corruption investigation that was tied to Qatar getting the World Cup hosting bid for 2022. Still, this did not create any lasting accountability for the conditions suffered during the construction in Qatar.
With no true way of getting Qatar to stop and acknowledge their wrongdoings, there is only one group of people that can force change: the players.
The players going to Qatar should boycott the World Cup — more specifically, the sport's biggest stars. Players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Kevin De Bruyne and Neymar all need to take a stand against FIFA and the country of Qatar by boycotting the tournament. With the tournament set to kick off on Nov. 20, this remains the only way to make change and to hold Qatar accountable for their actions.
Without these players drawing viewers from around the world, FIFA would lose out on the massive amounts of money they would normally make during the tournament, thus punishing FIFA and Qatar for the actions that took place in the 12-year lead-up to this World Cup.
It's not like fans would oppose a boycott, either. Recently, fans of Dortmund FC, one of the most famous clubs in Europe, called for a boycott of the tournament with flags and banners spread across their stadium.
I recognize that it may be unrealistic to hope for these players to boycott the upcoming tournament, seeing as there is so much at stake for them. Regardless of whether or not it’s the right business decision for these players, they should use their massive platforms to hold Qatar accountable for all of the lives that were taken in the construction of this World Cup before the whistle blows on Nov. 20.
As it currently stands, the World Cup is still a go. There will still be massive broadcast numbers, merchandise sales and celebrations across the world throughout the games. But as you share in the glory of this historic tournament, it is important to take a moment to think about the lives that were taken in order for the games to occur and how there is a group of people on the field who could have forced change.
This is the opinion of Jacob Rincon, a freshman screenwriting major from El Paso, Texas. Email comments to cgalanti@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
