For LMU women’s soccer and their fans, there hasn’t been much to look forward to lately. The past few years have brought abysmal results, culminating in the 2021 season’s stunning 0-19 record. However, there’s been a change in the coaching staff, and hopefully, that spells change for the team as a whole.
“I think I'm in a wonderful place, a great place for a great education that happens to run a very high level of program. So with those two things combined, it’s exciting for a coach,” said incoming head coach Chris Chamides. “I think the ability to attract successful student-athletes is there. We just have to lay the groundwork for trying to find success and building that forward. But the attraction to the University is easy for me as a coach to see.”
The decision to appoint Chamides was announced last month shortly after former head coach Jenny Bindon was let go following a 1-26-1 record during her tenure of 2020’s modified season and 2021’s full slate. Chamides becomes the third head coach in four seasons for the Lions.
Chamides has experience in building a team from the ground up. When he joined Cal State, Los Angeles in 2003 as both the men’s and women’s head coach, the women’s team had never finished with a winning record, and the men’s team was on a streak of seven straight losing seasons. Both teams were successfully turned around, and Chamides left CSULA as the 2021 NCAA Division II men’s soccer national champion, the first title in program history. High-stakes situations are nothing new, and it seems Coach Chamides isn’t afraid of a challenge.
“It’s college soccer. I think both programs—Cal State LA and LMU—have high expectations and high potential. That part really hasn’t been a transition. I view them as the same job,” said Chamides. “It’s a matter of ‘okay, my office space is different and I’ve got a new parking spot.’ The logistics are different but the everyday part of the work is going to be the same.”
Even more important than creating a winning program, Coach Chamides is focused on creating a new culture with the team.
“I think it's about stepping in, in the beginning, and trying to put my best foot forward. So the women can get to know who I am as a person and as a coach, and start to establish that rapport so that we can begin to create an environment that is fun to be in. A place where it's fun to train, a place where it's competitive every day, and a place where student-athletes feel that they're developing and getting better as they work towards their degree,” stated Chamides.
In addition to his recent championship, Coach Chamides has collected plenty of other accolades throughout his career. He left CSULA as the winningest coach in both men’s and women’s soccer history, after spending 18 seasons with the men’s team and nine seasons with the women’s team. Chamides and his staff were also named the United Soccer Coaches Division II Coaching Staff of the Year in 2021. He has also coached at the professional level, with experience at Los Angeles Football Club, San Jose Earthquakes and Chivas USA.
Chamides' commitment to high-level achievement is clear, not only in the accomplishments he and his teams have reached but also in his focus on making sure that athletes have the tools to be successful both on and off the field.
“As coaches, we're passionate about progress ... If we can see that our women are progressing on the field and in the classroom, that excites us,” he continued.
The road ahead won’t be without challenges for Coach Chamides and the Lions, but as of now, things might be looking up.
“I think there's many tasks when it comes to building a successful team, but it also comes down to the definition of success,” said Chamides. “I think part of that definition includes enjoying the process, so we want to lay out a path forward where everyone—the assistant coaches, the student-athletes, they all feel like they're collaborating in contributing to a good process that we're all proud of at the end of the day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.