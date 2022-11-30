The opening of the 2022 World Cup brought with it endless Twitter feuds between diehard soccer fans, Instagram stories celebrating the wins of select teams, and an especially unlikely hero: TikTok edits of the World Cup’s “most attractive” players. Your odds of seeing slow-motion "velocity" edits of a young Neymar at an award show or edited clips of Jude Bellingham — both on and off the field — on your For You page have seemingly increased in the last few weeks. In addition to the talent that dedicated editors bring to the platform in these one-of-a-kind videos, Neymar’s piercing eyes and Bellingham's kind smile have attracted audiences that otherwise would not have been introduced to these players.
The edits play a deeper role than just sharing the attractiveness of professional soccer players on the internet — it has created an opportunity for hundreds of thousands of people to tune into the 2022 World Cup. Within the first week of games, the worldwide tournament has recorded 57 million viewers between Peacock and Telemundo, which is 24% more than the number of views that the 2018 World Cup accumulated within the same time frame.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino is confident that the 2022 World Cup will be the most-watched tournament in the world, having the potential to amass over 5 billion total viewers. This is not far-fetched, seeing that the 2018 World Cup brought in 3.57 billion viewers overall.
There are several reasons for the 113% increase in viewership of the FIFA opening ceremony and the first 16 group stage matches — one reason being that the US makes an appearance after not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. However, it'd be unfair to not recognize the impact these TikTok edits have had on the huge spike in viewership.
These creative and skillful videos, which usually come with expertly picked song choices, feature several different international teams. Footage of Christian Pulisic, the 24-year-old forward from the US Men’s National Team, has been edited to Phoebe Bridgers' and Travis Scott's songs. South Korea’s Cho Gue-sung has gained fans from all parts of the world because of the hundreds of edits he’s appeared in.
Faces like theirs have graced the screens of millions because of their soccer capabilities and because of the committed people who have spent hours scouring the internet to find good clips of these players to time to beat drops of popular songs. Both aspects play a vital role in the spike of viewership in the 2022 World Cup. With these videos regularly gaining hundreds of thousands of likes on TikTok, audiences are being brought in by its accessibility. From there, viewers entertain their curiosity by tuning into games that feature the players that they have seen on TikTok.
As someone whose soccer knowledge comes solely from the short stint on the girl's soccer team in high school and had to seek out the equivalent of a “World Cup explanation for dummies,” I proudly admit that I will be waking up well before my 9:55 a.m. class tomorrow to watch the Portugal vs. Korea Republic match. It wouldn’t be too bad if I am able to catch few glimpses of João Félix while I'm at it.
This is the opinion of Amani Rivers, a freshman journalism major from Philadelphia. Email comments to cgalanti@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
