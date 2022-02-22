The moment that women’s sports fans have been waiting for has finally arrived: the U.S. women’s national soccer team (USWNT) has now been guaranteed equal pay to the men’s national team.
On Feb. 22, the USWNT and the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) announced a settlement that will guarantee equal pay for the men’s and women’s national teams. The USSF will also award the players a payment of $22 million to be split between them, with an additional $2 million to be added to a fund for retired players' charitable efforts.
For the USWNT, this victory was a long time coming. In 2016, five USWNT players filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission. After years of campaigning for equal compensation, all 28 members of the USWNT filed a lawsuit against the USSF in March 2019, accusing the federation of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Equal Pay Act by providing unequal pay and working conditions for the women’s team.
The case has experienced drawbacks over the course of several years since the initial lawsuit. A legal filing from the USSF was publicized in March 2020, which aimed to justify unequal treatment because the players “do not perform equal work requiring equal skill [and] effort” to the men’s national team. This filing received enormous backlash and quickly led to the resignation of former USSF President Carlos Cordeiro.
A U.S. District Court judge dismissed the claims of a pay disparity in May 2020, but the players appealed the ruling; while the players did earn more money per game than the men, they had to win more often in order to receive their bonuses. The hearing for the players’ appeal case was set for March 7, but the USSF settlement has now resolved a years-long dispute.
USWNT players, such as two-time World Cup champion Megan Rapinoe, will finally get the equal pay that they have been fighting for since their initial complaint in 2016.
“I think the thing that I look forward to and I'm really proud of is that the justice comes in the next generation never having to go through what we went through,” Rapinoe said on CBS Mornings. “It's equal pay across the board from here on out.”
In addition to the players, fans of the USWNT are ecstatic about what this means for the future of the team and for women’s sports in general. Across the nation, and here at LMU, it has been a day of celebration.
“The first thing that went through my head was, ‘It’s about time,’” said Jeannie Schryer, a senior entrepreneurship major and longtime fan of the USWNT. “I know that they’ve been going through this battle forever, and the men’s national team has always been paid more despite performing worse.”
The pay disparity between the men’s and women’s national teams has been severe, despite the USWNT’s four World Cup wins and four Olympic gold medals compared to zero for the U.S. men’s national team (USMNT). The most significant gap was in performance bonuses, which were much higher for the men’s team. With the USWNT’s frequent participation in big tournaments, like the Olympics and the World Cup, the gap in bonus money had a major effect on their income.
With this settlement, the men’s and women’s teams will receive equal bonuses for all games and tournaments, including the World Cup.
“They have been fighting for so long to get equal pay despite many drawbacks, so I’m thrilled that a fair settlement was finally accomplished,” said Rhiannon Tamburri, a sophomore psychology major and a member of LMU’s women’s club soccer team.
Having played soccer since she was young, Tamburri idolized the USWNT growing up. She believes that this milestone is particularly important for young female athletes who will now get to grow up seeing their role models get the same treatment as men.
“Because of the bravery of the women on the USWNT, a big step has been made towards closing the wage gap in women’s sports,” Tamburri said.
Emma Fallon, a freshman international relations major and Tamburri’s club soccer teammate, echoed these sentiments and expressed hope for future generations.
“I am extremely proud of the USWNT and the ambitions they have set for women my age, as well as young girls in sports,” Fallon said. “This is a great achievement for women’s sports across the globe.”
While this marks significant progress toward equal pay, it is notable that the settlement will only pay the players about one third of the $66 million in damages they initially sought. Nevertheless, many fans and players view this as a small victory en route to larger goals of gender equality across sports.
“I don’t think it’s enough, but I think it’s a step,” Schryer said. “While we wish that they could’ve gotten more, it’s still a big step.”
