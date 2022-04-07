The United States Men’s National Soccer team didn’t qualify for the World Cup in 2018, being the first time they failed to participate since 1986.
On October 10, 2017, despite being ranked 99th in the world by FIFA, Trinidad and Tobago beat the 28th ranked U.S. team by a score of 2-1. The U.S. only needed a draw to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
Three days after the loss, American head coach Bruce Arena resigned. Then, in December 2017, the president of the U.S. Soccer Federation, Sunil Gulati, announced he would not seek another term. From there, Carlos Cordeiro served as the president from 2018-2020 but stepped down in March 2020 due to accusations of sexism, all while denying the women’s U.S. women's national team equal pay.
Since 2018, Gregg Berhalter has been coaching the men’s national team and will be leading his squad to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The tournament will begin in November 2022 in Qatar.
Similarly, in early March 2022, Cindy Parlow Cone was re-elected as the U.S. Soccer Federation president after serving as president after Cordeiro’s resignation. She has since brought about equal pay for the women’s team, as they now will receive the same salary as the men.
This hierarchical restructuring is something the Lions soccer program has experienced recently and can be utilized as a new opportunity for growth and improvement.
Here at LMU, Chris Chamides has taken on the role of head coach for the women’s soccer team and will be leading them into the 2022 season. With a 0-19 overall record, the women ended the 2021 season with a tenth-place standing in the West Coast Conference.
The men’s team has also taken on a new coach, Kyle Schmid, who has been appointed as the head coach for the 2022 season after taking longtime head coach Paul Krumpe retired. Schmid served as the team's associate head coach in 2019 and was an assistant coach in 2018.
Observing the U.S. men's restructuring can be used as an example for the Lions soccer program. After the U.S. took that devastating loss to Trinidad and Tobago, there were several resignations and reordering of positions. Even with these hiccups, a few years later, the team re-ignited its success by qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.
Although the LMU men's team ended their season with a 12-4-2 record, there’s still room for improvement with the new coaching staff. In 2021, they earned a third-place standing in the WCC.
Through ambition and patience, it’s possible for both of LMU's soccer teams to perform better than they did last season. As the athletes continue to work with their new staff, there is hope for the future of the program and the possibility of fruitful seasons to come.
Even though they aren’t competing for a World Cup qualification, Lions fans should still expect to see good results come from the team's recent restructuring and remain expectant of future glories under the neon lights of Sullivan Field.
This is the opinion of Bella Luppino, a sophomore communication studies major from San Francisco. Email comments to cgalanti@theloyolan.com. Tweet comments to @LALoyolan and like the Loyolan on Facebook.
