From a young age, Andrea Gonzalez knew what she wanted to do: play baseball.
Discovering baseball early on in her life, the sport quickly captivated her. While most children play multiple sports as children, Gonzalez did not. Instead, she chose to focus all her attention on T-ball with the hopes she would eventually become a Division I player. Now, not only has she accomplished this goal, but she has also gone on to become a profound leader.
Growing up in Bellflower, California, Gonzalez grew up a Los Angeles Dodgers fan. Throughout her childhood, her dad would take her to Dodgers games. She remembers them being very enjoyable, and admits that this is where she fell in love with baseball. From that point on, Gonzalez decided she wanted to be a baseball player.
However, due to societal norms, she found out very quickly that there are not many options for women to play baseball. Gonzalez refused to let this squander her dream; while she loved baseball, she decided softball was a better fit. From there, it was love at first sight.
Starting with T-ball, Gonzalez became devoted to softball at the age of 5. Working her way up the ranks, she quickly became a star player. Once she reached Los Alamitos High School, her softball career began to take off. Winning varsity letters in three of her four years, her team would go on to win the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) championship in 2017. The rest of her high school career contained accolades such as Sunset League All League Second Team, Sunset League All League First Team and making the Press Telegram Dream Team in 2017. With an accomplished softball career in high school, Gonzalez turned her attention to her next objective: playing softball at Loyola Marymount University.
As a freshman at LMU, Gonzalez continued her streak of excellence on the softball field. Her first season, she finished with 53 hits, four home runs and 23 runs batted in (RBI). At the end of the season, she went on to receive 2018 All-WCC Second Team honors, setting the precedent for her sophomore year in which she was able to maintain a batting average of .318 in 60 games. During her junior and senior years, COVID-19 began to emerge as a real concern for public health and safety. While she may have ended up playing fewer games, Gonzalez still put up huge numbers.
“While playing softball was hard during [COVID-19], in the end we are just playing the same sport we’ve always been playing,” she said.
While COVID-19 is still extremely prevalent, the softball team is finally back to having a sense of normalcy. In addition to developing her softball skills, Gonzalez said she has learned a lot of life lessons playing for LMU — the most important one being teamwork.
“Having teammates is like having family," she said. "There’s always that love for one another.”
Other important skills Gonzalez has learned over the years at LMU include how to be adaptable, how to listen and how to communicate. Softball has given her more confidence not just on the field, but also in life. With all of these skills, she has emerged as a leader for the LMU softball team. To Gonzalez, her words are always aligned with her actions, and she will continue to practice what she preaches.
As a new season begins, Gonzalez will never forget what she has learned from her past. She will always remember the memories of her battles against Brigham Young University and getting hyped up before games with her teammates. If the past is any indication of the future, the career of Andrea Gonzalez is just getting started.
“I’m in a really good spot right now," she said. "I love all my teammates, whether they are [veterans] or new players.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.