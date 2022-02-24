The start of the LMU softball season shows promise for our Lions on the field. Though the record book doesn’t reflect an ideal start, the Lions put up a competitive fight against a series of ranked teams.
In their 11 games, the Lions took part in three tournaments against top NCAA competition, notably against No.1 University of Oklahoma, No. 9 University of Arizona and No. 12 University of Oregon. The Lions didn’t come out on top of these match-ups, but they played competitive games against these high-ranked teams.
“Our mindsets in the fall were a lot different. We were going into the game like 'How much are we going to get beat by,’ not trying to compete with the team. Playing Oklahoma — they’re like the best team in the country. Yes, we lost, but we competed with them. It just shows that we have the potential,” said freshman utility player Jasmine Sofowora.
Sofowora is in her first year with the Lions after playing travel softball, and was selected USA First Team All American in 2018. The transition from travel softball to playing at a collegiate level was a challenging adjustment for Sofowora.
“I stopped playing high school [softball] my sophomore year — going from travel ball to college was different for me because in travel ball I didn’t work out every day. Coming to college and working out every day and going to class after was hard, but once you get used to it, it becomes a routine,” said Sofowora.
The environment on the field was also a difference for Sofowora. In her first 11 games with LMU, Sofowora noticed how significantly different the atmosphere is at the college level.
“I think in travel [softball] we play for ourselves. Before committing to a school you play for yourself because you’re getting looked at by colleges, so it’s not really a whole team thing. I feel like I was more focused on myself. Coming to college it’s like ... now it’s about you and the team, and what you can do to make the team better,” said Sofowora.
Presence and energy are important for the team's success — and with their close team bond, the energy and support on the field is a factor to consider when looking at the team's future successes.
“Being in the dugout and cheering is very helpful when it comes to our team,” said Sofowora. “Even if I’m not physically doing something on the field, I can be cheering and it still gets our team pumped — energy is a big factor and I learned that it can change the game.”
The tough talent faced early on this season brought up the importance in establishing a culture around the Lions. It is necessary for everyone to play their role and stay ready.
“For college there is a collective buy-in for the team culture — everyone is there because they want to be there. Clearly we all have talent because we’re playing at a competitive D1 level — since we’re all on that same level it rubs off on one another. We keep each other accountable,” freshman pitcher Savannah Hooks said.
Hooks is also in her first year with the Lions after playing high school and travel softball. Hooks was named League MVP in 2019 during her high school season, though it was playing travel softball that took her game to the next level.
“I played high school, but travel ball prepared me for college. Going from travel to college was an easy transition, and almost like I was overprepared for college. It’s more fun than I thought it would be. It’s a lot of work, but it's enjoyable,” Hooks said.
Hooks noted how important it is to keep the energy high. With the team chemistry the Lions have, playing hard consistently is not an issue for them.
“I think we do a good job staying consistent with our energy. A big thing that plays into that is enjoying the people you’re being around. We do a good job trying to understand the person next to us and getting to know each other outside of the softball field,” said Hooks.
The Lions have grown from their preseason expectations. With their recent play in tournaments, they can look at their performance as an opportunity to grow on another level.
“I think, as a whole, we’ve grown a lot. The tournament this weekend, it showed that we can beat any team out there — it doesn’t matter the name across your chest because we were competitive with each and every team we played against. I think it just shows that our expectations can be higher than they are for ourselves,” said Hooks.
As the season progresses, opposing teams will now have to keep an eye on the Lions. With their competitive play against highly ranked teams, they are on their way to being a force on the field and accomplishing their goals.
“Win conference, then go all the way,” Hooks said. “Right now, the teams we’re losing against ... we’re right there with them, and we should be taking the win. Once we start capitalizing on those games and those situations, we’ll be good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.