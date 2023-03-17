The historic 2022–23 LMU men's basketball campaign substantially increased head coach Stan Johnson's profile in the college basketball scene.
A source with extensive experience on the college basketball beat, who requested anonymity to speak freely, told the Loyolan that Johnson was one of a select group of candidates for the open head coaching position at the University of California, Berkeley (Cal).
The rumor appears to be confirmed via Twitter. San Jose State’s Tim Miles, the University of California, Santa Barbara’s, Joe Pasternack and Johnson were among the "three names for Cal," according to a March 9 tweet by Jason Scheer of 247Sports. As reported by the Twitter account @CoachingChanges, they’ve heard from two sources Johnson is "in the mix at Cal."
Three names for Cal:— Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 9, 2023
Tim Miles
Joe Pasternack
Stan Johnson
Johnson took over the team in 2020 after serving as an assistant coach at Marquette University for five years. Johnson’s career record with the Lions is 43-39.
Johnson’s 2022-23 season has been nothing less than historic for the program. The team finished fourth in the West Coast Conference (WCC) with a 9-7 conference record and 19-12 overall mark. The Lions this season became the first WCC team in history to defeat Brigham Young University (BYU), Gonzaga University and Saint Mary’s College in the same season — besting two nationally ranked teams. Additionally, the Lions defeated Wake Forest University to win the Jamaica Classic and ended their 56-year winless drought against Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) teams.
The Loyolan will continue to follow this story as it develops.
