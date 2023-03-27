Amani Rivers, assistant sports editor: SDSU
Honestly, I don’t know what I’m talking about. Or, if I must rephrase, I must not know what I’m talking about because we are down to the Final Four and every single team I had going into the Final Four has been eliminated.
I mean, I practically fell to my knees when SDSU triumphed over Alabama. With four teams that I did not anticipate going on to the final games, I can only be real with the readers in telling you all that I do not support the success of any of these teams more than the other, yet there is admittedly something about SDSU that brings an unknown sense of hope into my heart.
Yes, I know they beat the team that I had winning the championship, but the beautiful thing about opinions is that they can change. And even though mine may be adjusting only because it was forced to, I am not one to deny someone their props.
Thus, my predictions are that SDSU and Miami will go head-to-head in the national championship, and San Diego State will win, with a final score of 87-79. Once again, though, I know nothing. In true “Hunger Games” fashion, may the odds be ever in your favor.
Kathryn Powell, sports intern: UConn
Given the success rate of my bracket this year, I wouldn’t count on any of my predictions.
Nevertheless, I predict that UConn and FAU will survive the Final Four, and UConn will finish as the national champions.
Statistics would say SDSU will win; however, FAU clearly performs well under pressure, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they beat SDSU in the Final Four. The main reason I think UConn will win is because they have yet to have a buzzer-beater game in this tournament, winning every tournament game by at least 15 points or more. Aside from the stats, I think UConn has the most determination out of these four teams. They had a difficult start to their season, losing against Xavier University twice, as well as Marquette University, Creighton University, Seton Hall University, St. John’s University and Providence College.
However, they have surpassed all of these teams in the tournament and moved through each game without much competition, relatively. I think UConn is relentless and wants it the most, and I think they will be the 2023 NCAA men's basketball champions.
Khassim Diakhate, sports editor: FAU
Going into the tournament, I never anticipated three of the final four teams remaining in the tournament to be FAU, SDSU and the Miami. Notice how I didn’t say the UConn. They are by far the only team that people would find Final Four worthy.
I’m all for a good Cinderella story, however, this year feels different. I have never found myself rooting against a low-seeded team more than I am FAU — partially because I’m salty they knocked out America’s underdog Fairleigh Dickinson University. However, with a little bit of character development, I realized FAU is a good basketball team that meshes well together. I have rooted against them for too long that I have to jump on the bandwagon and pick them to beat SDSU.
On the flip side, actually I don’t need to spend too much time on this. UConn beats Miami.
This leaves FAU and UConn in the championship game. Who would have thought? Since it’s a Cinderella story, it’s only fitting that the biggest upset happens when FAU defies all odds and beats the No. 4-seeded UConn. I know it sounds crazy, but I’ve been a certified hater of FAU ever since Alijah Martin attempted that windmill 360 dunk at the end of the FDU-FAU second round game; however, it's only fitting that my hating has led them to become national champions.
Jacob Rincon, assistant sports editor: University of Connecticut (UConn)
Ladies and gentlemen, it's March. After 64 games at 13 different arenas across two weekends, we have finally whittled down the original field of 68 to the Final Four. In the first semifinal game, two mid-major squads, San Diego State University (SDSU) and Florida Atlantic University (FAU), play for a chance to be in the National Championship.
Straight from the Mountain West Conference (MWC), SDSU has been consistent all year long but had faced a problem in their performance against top-tier competition. The last two weeks have totally turned that narrative around. Not only are they able to compete with tough competition, but they are more than capable of beating top teams with their strong defense, as they did with against the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, the University of Alabama.
On the other side of the Aztecs is FAU from Conference USA. The Owls have been great all year long and their record is all the proof you need. They can score well, defend well and have all the talent necessary to win games in March. This, along with an almost-perfect conference record in one of the most underrated conferences in Division I basketball.
Overall, I believe that this game has the potential to be an all-time Final Four thriller, which makes it extremely difficult to predict, but I will stick with my love for Conference USA and say that FAU makes it to the title game.
Personally, the other Final Four game is not as interesting, predictions wise. As a fan, I am extremely happy about the University of Miami, and the University of Connecticut (UConn) being in the Final Four, but with the recent performances from UConn, I just cannot see them losing to Miami. They have everything you look for in a contender.
For Miami to beat UConn, they will need to rely on their excellent guard play. The Hurricanes have one of the best backcourts in the country, and it has shown itself as a major advantage throughout the tournament. They will also need to slow down the seemingly unstoppable UConn frontcourt, which has worn down every team in their path so far.
Even if everything goes right for Miami, it will be an uphill battle against the Huskies. This is why I am sticking with the Huskies to go to the big game.
In the end, I think UConn’s frontcourt and coaching will make the difference against FAU in the title game, bringing another title to the Big East and Storrs, Connecticut.
Prediction: UConn beats FAU 72-58
