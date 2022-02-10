After a long, exciting NFL season, Super Bowl LVI is finally here. On Feb. 13, the Los Angeles Rams will compete at their home stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals for the championship title. In preparation for a close matchup between two talented franchises, the Loyolan sports desk editors offer their picks for the final score and who will be crowned champion.
Ellie Kinney, interim sports editor: Bengals 30 - Rams 24
Many of the top NFL analysts have bet against the Bengals throughout their 2022 playoff run, but I will not be making the same mistake.
I love a good underdog story, and Cincinnati certainly fits the bill. The Bengals were the worst team in the NFL two years ago, and last season their meager 4-11 record left them in last place in the AFC North Division. This season, under the leadership of second-year quarterback Joe Burrow, the tables were dramatically turned.
Cincinnati put up a 10-7 record—their first winning record since 2015—en route to a thrilling series of playoff victories against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs. In each of these games, the Bengals showed a relentless determination to win and confidence that they were the best team on the field.
The Rams pose a tough challenge to the Bengals’ offense, with defensive tackle Aaron Donald expected to be a big threat to Cincinnati’s struggling offensive line, but Burrow and his top-tier receiving core of Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins will be too dominant to slow down.
On the defensive side, the Bengals have become an impressive force in recent weeks. Against the Chiefs’ offense, which many consider to be the most electric in the NFL, Cincinnati’s defense completely shut down quarterback Patrick Mahomes in overtime during the AFC Championship. Making Mahomes look disoriented is no easy task, but the Bengals persevered.
I predict Cincinnati will keep riding their wave of victory and claim the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl victory. While they have been underestimated all season, the Bengals have proved that no opponent is too daunting to defeat.
This is the opinion of Ellie Kinney, a senior communication studies major from Boston.
Ben Barrett, asst. sports editor: Rams 24 - Bengals 17
I am taking the Rams in Super Bowl LVl. As much as I have enjoyed watching the young roster of the Bengals absolutely ball out, the Rams have a more experienced team all around.
Much of this Rams roster developed Super Bowl experience in 2019 when they lost to the Tom Brady-led Patriots with one of the best defenses we’ve ever seen. They will definitely be coming with a chip on their shoulder because of it.
While they have struggled at times, the Rams' offense has days where they just can’t be stopped. The Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford connection is the real deal, and Odell Beckham Jr. has his moments too. Cam Akers is also back and is someone all the players and coaches really believe in. It will be interesting to see how the offense performs in arguably their biggest game of their careers.
Lastly, I think the biggest factor in this game is going to be the Rams' defense, particularly their pass rushing. It is well known that one of the only downsides of this Bengals team is their inability to protect their quarterback. While the Bengals' offensive line has surprised people at times, Donald and Von Miller are two of the best to do it right now and I believe they are going to have a field day on Burrow.
This is the opinion of Ben Barrett, a senior journalism major from Brooklyn, New York.
Catherine Galanti, sports intern: Bengals 21- Rams 19
Ok, I know how it looks - the only L.A. native on staff, going against her hometown team. What can I say? The Bengals make a good case for themselves.
Burrow is, of course, the big draw to this team. In my opinion, he’s exactly what a quarterback should be: cool, collected and brings plenty of panache both on and off the field. Rookie wide receiver Chase has also made a significant impact this season and is widely predicted to win Offensive Rookie of The Year.
Chase and Burrow are as good a matchup as any for their respective counterparts Kupp and Stafford, and if the two of them can break through the Rams’ notoriously tough defense, I believe they’ll lead the way to a Bengals win.
That being said, L.A.'s defense is among the best in the league, while Cincinnati’s offense has struggled, allowing the third-most sacks in the NFL this year. Overcoming that imbalance will be integral, but I think the Bengals’ defense is strong enough to keep the team on track, as proven by their past ability to keep the team stable enough to hang on in big games even as their offense struggled.
This is the opinion of Catherine Galanti, a freshman journalism major from Los Angeles.
Khassim Diakhate, sports intern: Rams 17 - Bengals 10
With two teams having little Super Bowl experience, I anticipate that the Bengals and Rams will have a low-scoring competition. I don’t think the low-scoring game will be defined by both teams getting it done on the defensive side of the ball, but rather both teams struggling offensively in the first half. Late in the second quarter, Stafford will manage to get in the red zone for a rushing touchdown.
With Akers suffering a shoulder injury, the Rams will rely on their passing game. Beckham Jr. will make a positive contribution for the Rams, tallying around 120 yards on eight receptions.
I think Burrow will continue to struggle early in the second half but will find a way to march down the field for a rushing touchdown. The Bengals will have their only touchdown in the third quarter, rushed by Joe Mixon. Both teams will trade field goals late in the third quarter, evening up the score.
The difference-maker in the game will be Kupp, who will tally about 145 yards and come up big in the fourth quarter. I predict he will score the game-winning touchdown to seal the game for the Rams.
With little to no time remaining on the clock, the Bengals will fail to pull out a miracle drive. The Rams will come up on top with the score being 17-10, and Stafford will secure the Most Valuable Player Award with a big fourth quarter.
This is the opinion of Khassim Diakhate, a freshman journalism major from Seattle.
