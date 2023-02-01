What do athletes do best? It seems like a rhetorical question. Athletes, especially high-level ones, compete. It’s how they got to be where they are. If you spend any time with athletes, it becomes increasingly clear that anything can become a competition, even events outside of one’s usual sport.
That proved to be no different on Jan. 28, when Burns Aquatic Center became the battleground for athletes from a variety of LMU’s varsity teams. LMU women's swimming hosted their time trials and senior day recognition, before challenging other teams at the Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) athletic swim relays.
“I hope that it shows people how hard swimming can be, and also brings everyone together,” said Bailey Woinarowicz, a junior member of the women’s swim team and president of LMU SAAC. “[It’s great to] have an opportunity for us to kind of intermingle because I think there's not a lot of opportunities for us as athletes to go talk to people, especially during our sporting events. There’s not a lot of time because people are going to be concentrated on their game, their meet, whatever they're focusing on."
The SAAC serves to unite student athletes, not only with others from their university, but also with representatives from National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) institutions from all over the country. This was the first time that LMU had hosted the student athlete relays following the COVID-19 pandemic, and the return of the tradition was met with plenty of excitement. Members of eight of LMU’s teams took to the pool, and dozens more teammates and fans flocked to the stands to see who would come out on top in the two events: a 200m freestyle relay, and perhaps more excitingly, a 100m mixed team inner tube relay, where competitors fought to stay afloat and propelled themselves across the pool in inflatable rings.
Annabel Nemeth, a freshman member of the women’s rowing team was not competing, but she was still representing to support her teammates who raced.
“It totally builds camaraderie. It brings all the athletes together; even though we're not playing the same sport, we all get in the pool together,” she said.
The teams represented were women’s swimming and softball, as well as men’s and women’s water polo, cross country and rowing. In the 200m relay, women’s swimming pulled out the win, a move that Woinarowicz saw coming.
“Women’s swimming [will win.] Easily. 100%,” she said before the race.
However, men’s water polo wasn’t too far behind, trailed by softball, women’s water polo and women’s cross country, with men’s rowing, men’s cross country and women’s rowing bringing up the rear.
“I needed some practice … Who knew the track team could swim that fast?” said Khaled Alghannam, a senior member of the men’s rowing team.
Alghannam’s response reflected the lighthearted atmosphere that seemed to be the common theme, but he did note how important events like this one were to build a true team spirit.
“We show sportsmanship to every team. We're fans, we're all LMU Lions, so we have to be fans for every team, even if they're against us,” he said.
The true highlight of the event was the inner tube race, where the teams paired up to compete. After a few false starts, the event was won by the men’s and women’s water polo teams. Softball and women's swimming finished second, with the men's and women's cross country teams finishing third and men's and women's rowing coming in last.
There was no championship on the line, but events like this proved that sometimes sports can just be fun, and at the end of the day, no matter who goes home with the bragging rights, team spirit goes further than the results on the scoreboard.
