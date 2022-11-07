Last year, despite a season full of scheduling issues, the LMU swim team found success and won three out of their four head-to-head meets. However, this year has proved to be a little difficult for the Lions as they started the 2022-2023 season.
“This season has been different,” said junior Heidi Ly. “What we are trying to focus on right now is being patient with ourselves, because it is kind of easy for us to not see the times that we want to be this far into the season.”
The early-season struggle has been a common thread in all of the LMU swim team meets so far; the Lions lost head-to-head meets against both the University of San Diego and Pepperdine University. However, the Lions have shown signs of improvement all year.
“A big key to our improvement is a lot of our new freshmen who came in that helped create a new environment,” said junior co-captain Abby Shaw. “I also think the new energy on the team is really great. Everyone is working really hard in practice.”
This energy has shown itself in many ways for these Lions. They have improved their times as the season has progressed and added new swim strokes to their arsenal. Shaw was one of the team members who made changes recently as she swam the 200-yard freestyle for the first time in her college career.
“Coming in, I was more of a shorter sprinter because of a new shoulder injury, but I decided that I was ready for the challenge of the 200 freestyle,” said Shaw. “With the 200, which is eight laps, I need to work on keeping my endurance.”
While this improvement is centered around individual times, there is still a team-wide component to the continued growth of this team.
“We feel like we are back into everything,” Ly said.
Whether or not the LMU swim team will be adjusting to the challenges of a Division 1 season is yet to be seen. That said, the team sits at a solid 3-1 and is actively improving, which is all the more important as the West Coast Conference meet looms in late January. Their quest for a season turnaround continues with the team’s next meet at the La Verne Winter Invitational on the weekend of Nov. 18th at East Los Angeles College.
“We are going to go back better than ever,” said Shaw.
